Tucker can’t find QAnon: “It’s not even a website!

Fox News Host Tucker carlson mockingly suggested Tuesday night that there was no evidence for the existence of the QAnon conspiracy theory, claiming his team had spent “all day trying to locate him,” had learned that it was was “not even a website” and “couldn’t find it”.

QAnon, for those who still don’t know, is a messy and dangerous cult that believes there is a satanic cabal of powerful Democrats and pedophile liberals feeding on the life force of young children – and that former President Donald Trump has a secret mission to bring them down.

Following the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which a number of QAnon members who felt obligated to keep Trump in power, Carlson has has repeatedly referred to the plot in its program. Although most of the time he mentioned QAnon to ridicule the mainstream media coverage of him, insisting that any concerns about his followers’ sectarian behavior are exaggerated, he is also rallied to the defense of QAnon supporters.

“Your mind is yours, it’s yours and yours alone,” he said last month opposing a bill that would ban QAnon conspirators from holding a federal security clearance.

During his Tuesday night show, however, Carlson downplayed his conspiracy to another level. Tackling networks such as CNN warning of right-wing misinformation and QAnon, which is causing millions of people to increasingly lose touch with reality, Carlson insisted that mainstream media were in fact the biggest purveyor of disinformation.

After accusing the Liberals of believing false accounts of police officers killing unarmed African Americans, Carlson mockingly said he wanted to know “where the public gets all this false information,” then prompting him to dismiss QAnon as a non-existent problem.

“We spent the whole day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned it wasn’t even a website,” hissed Carlon. “If it’s over there, we couldn’t find it.”

He also invoked Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the deputy friend of QAnon recently stripped of his House committee assignments above his violent rhetoric, to argue that evidence for the conspiracy could not be found.

“Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter feed because we heard she’s been dealing with disinformation, CNN told us, but nothing there,” he said sarcastically. “Then we called our many friends in the tight-knit intel community. Could Vladimir Putin put this stuff there? The proud boys? Alex Jones? “

Ultimately, according to Carlson, “none of the above” “spread disinformation to Americans.” Instead, it was “cable news” – an industry Carlson has been a part of for two decades now.

“Maybe they’re from QAnon,” he sneered jokingly, before concluding moments later, “CNN itself has become a disinformation network, more powerful than QAnon and far more destructive.

While Carlson repeatedly downplays the conspiracy theory that has been linked to violence, murders, and an insurgent riot aimed at stopping a peaceful transfer of power – and now acts as proof of its impossible to find existence – its own network posted a full explanation on QAnon just two weeks ago.

