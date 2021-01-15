Tuberculosis kills as many people each year as COVID-19. It’s time to find a better vaccine

A tuberculosis patient at the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar, in the Indian state of Kashmir. Credit: Athar Parvaiz / IPS

January 15 (IPS) – In July 1921, a French child became the first person to to receive an experimental tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, after the mother has died of the disease. The vaccine, called Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), is the same one still used today.

This first dose of BCG is the culmination of 13 years of research and development.

BCG remains the only licensed vaccine against tuberculosis and 2021 marks its 100th anniversary.

Today, all eyes are on the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. But while the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the past year is shocking, tuberculosis kills about the same number – around 1.5 to 2 million – every year, and has been for many decades.

In fact, it is estimated that over the past 200 years more than a billion people have died from tuberculosis, much more than any other infectious disease.

If we have a vaccine, why are so many people still dying from tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is transmitted when a person with active TB spits out aerosol droplets, which are then inhaled by someone else.

There are approximately 10 million cases of active tuberculosis every year, and that is valued up to 2 billion people are called “latently infected”. This means that they are not sick and do not transmit the disease, but in about 10% of these people the disease reactivates.

In most TB endemic areas of the world, BCG is given to infants soon after birth. Vaccination prevents childhood versions of tuberculosis and saves thousands of children’s lives every year.

However, the effectiveness of BCG decreases over time. In other words, it stops working. Protection against tuberculosis is often lost in adolescence or early adulthood.

Importantly, BCG does not prevent active pulmonary tuberculosis in adults, the main driver of continued transmission and the cause of death.

the World Health Organization aims to eliminate tuberculosis. To do this, we need to find a tuberculosis vaccine that also works in adults.

Why has BCG not been replaced by a more effective tuberculosis vaccine?

Only in the last decades around 15 new tuberculosis vaccine candidates entered clinical trials (against 63 for COVID-19 in a year).

Disturbingly, many of the more advanced tuberculosis vaccine candidates do not work better than BCG.

Since the current pipeline of tuberculosis vaccine candidates is relatively small, these setbacks and trial “failures” mean that BCG could remain the gold standard for many years to come.

Although it is 100 years old, the exact workings of the BCG vaccine is largely unknown. It is not known why BCG usually only confers protection against childhood versions of TB or why protection wanes during adolescence.

Given these uncertainties, we can consider ourselves lucky that the bureaucratic hurdles for vaccine development were much lower in the 1920s.

If BCG were developed today, it would probably never be used; the current complex regulatory framework for vaccine development and licensing would likely not allow the use of a vaccine for which little or nothing is known about how it works.

The reasons why BCG was not replaced by a more effective tuberculosis vaccine are:

the decline of tuberculosis in many Western countries in the 20th century

limited interest of pharmaceutical companies in investing in the development of tuberculosis vaccines

the fact that tuberculosis research and preclinical vaccine development are logistical challenges and require special biological containment facilities

the short-term and extremely competitive environment for government and philanthropic research funding makes it difficult for academics to engage in tuberculosis vaccine research as a career.

When we want we can

The pace of COVID-19 vaccine development shows what is possible when the political will, pharmaceutical interest, and funding are there.

Although tuberculosis is no longer prevalent in Australia, it is a problem in remote indigenous communities.

Papua New Guinea, Australia’s closest neighbor, has high rates of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and low rates of BCG coverage. Tuberculosis was introduced to Australia via the Torres Strait, with a high proportion of cross-border diagnostics in North Queensland and over-representation of Indigenous children.

Resistance to current anti-tuberculosis treatments is steadily increasing. Treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is extremely expensive and can take up to two years, multiple antibiotics and close monitoring.

Now is the time to show the financial and political will to find a more effective tuberculosis vaccine.

2020 has taught us that pathogens can cause enormous damage to societies and economies. Investments in infectious disease research and vaccine development represent a fraction of the economic cost of a pandemic.

Tuberculosis is a global threat and a public health problem on a scale similar to COVID-19. The development of a new effective tuberculosis vaccine is crucial if we are to drastically reduce tuberculosis, let alone eradicate it.

While the BCG anniversary is something to celebrate, it should also serve as a reminder that more needs to be done to tackle this deadly disease.



Andreas Kupz, Principal investigator, James Cook University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.