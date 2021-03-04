World
Tsunami warning as third severe earthquake hits New Zealand – Times of India
WELLINGTON: Evacuation orders have been issued for New Zealanders living in certain areas of the East Coast on the north island after a third earthquake hit the area on Friday.
The most recent was a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck the Kermadec Islands in the northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. This came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region.
Previously, another 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 900 kilometers east of the North Island and was felt by tens of thousands of people, causing its own tsunami warning. This warning was later lifted.
The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a tsunami warning indicating that the threatened areas were from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay via Whakatane and Opotiki, and the island of the Great Barrier.
“People close to shore in the following areas should move immediately to the nearest elevated terrain, out of any tsunami relief areas or as far inland as possible. DO NOT STAY AT HOME. “NEMA said on Twitter.
“The earthquake may not have been felt in some of these areas, but the evacuation should be immediate as a destructive tsunami is possible,” he added.
There was no threat of a tsunami in other parts of New Zealand.
Earlier, the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck New Zealand’s eastern North Island was felt by more than 60,000 people across the country, with many describing the tremors as “severe. “. Aftershocks were still recorded in the region.
There were no immediate reports of damage from either earthquake.
“I hope everyone is doing well there – especially on the east coast which would have felt the full force of this earthquake”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram.
The most recent was a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck the Kermadec Islands in the northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. This came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region.
Previously, another 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 900 kilometers east of the North Island and was felt by tens of thousands of people, causing its own tsunami warning. This warning was later lifted.
The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a tsunami warning indicating that the threatened areas were from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay via Whakatane and Opotiki, and the island of the Great Barrier.
“People close to shore in the following areas should move immediately to the nearest elevated terrain, out of any tsunami relief areas or as far inland as possible. DO NOT STAY AT HOME. “NEMA said on Twitter.
“The earthquake may not have been felt in some of these areas, but the evacuation should be immediate as a destructive tsunami is possible,” he added.
There was no threat of a tsunami in other parts of New Zealand.
Earlier, the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck New Zealand’s eastern North Island was felt by more than 60,000 people across the country, with many describing the tremors as “severe. “. Aftershocks were still recorded in the region.
There were no immediate reports of damage from either earthquake.
“I hope everyone is doing well there – especially on the east coast which would have felt the full force of this earthquake”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram.
Source link