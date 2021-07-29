World

Tsunami warning after magnitude 8.2 earthquake on Alaska Peninsula

Photo of usama usama Send an email 57 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

DEVELOPING HISTORY

Authorities are issuing warnings for the US states of Alaska and Hawaii, the US Pacific Territory of Guam.

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings in the region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15 p.m. (6:15 a.m. GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles).

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings for the southern state, peninsula, and coastal areas of the Pacific from the Hinchinbrook Entrance to the Unimak Pass.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also issued a warning for the US state of Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The NTWC said it was assessing the tsunami danger level for other U.S. and Canadian coastal areas in the Pacific.

The USGS had previously set the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.2.

More soon




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 57 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Nationals postpone MLB game after 4 players and 8 staff test positive.

4 hours ago

Sydney publishes daily report on Covid-19 cases, police powers extended to enforce lockdown – Times of India

4 hours ago

Peruvian solar observatory and Thai forest join UNESCO heritage list

7 hours ago

Riots in South Africa: The Inside Story of Anarchy Week in Durban

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button