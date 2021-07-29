Tsunami warning after magnitude 8.2 earthquake on Alaska Peninsula

Authorities are issuing warnings for the US states of Alaska and Hawaii, the US Pacific Territory of Guam.

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings in the region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15 p.m. (6:15 a.m. GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles).

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings for the southern state, peninsula, and coastal areas of the Pacific from the Hinchinbrook Entrance to the Unimak Pass.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) also issued a warning for the US state of Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Thu 29 Jul 07:03:47 UTC 2021

Tsunami Watch in effect pic.twitter.com/WCL52ZqjQy – NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 29, 2021

The NTWC said it was assessing the tsunami danger level for other U.S. and Canadian coastal areas in the Pacific.

The USGS had previously set the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.2.

