Tshegofatso Pule assassination: man jailed for killing 28-year-old pregnant woman

Tshegofatso Pule was missing for four days before his body was found

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the brutal murder of a pregnant woman whose death galvanized protests in South Africa and prompted a speech by the president.

The body of Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was found hanging from a tree last June, with multiple stab wounds.

Mzikayise Malephane, 31, pleaded guilty in a Johannesburg court.

He accused his ex-boyfriend of paying him to carry out the murder. Police say a man is now in custody.

In a plea deal read to court by his lawyer, Malephane said the ex-boyfriend offered him 7,000 rand (£ 340; $ 480) to commit the murder, but he refused. The offer rose to R70,000 before accepting, he said.

Tshegofatso Pule was eight months pregnant when she disappeared on June 4. His stabbed body was found four days later, suspended from a tree by a member of the public in the Johannesburg suburb of Roodepoort.

Local police confirmed that they arrested a 32-year-old suspect “suspected of being an accomplice in the murder” on Thursday evening. They did not give his name, but told local media he was due to appear in trial court early next week.

Muzikayise Malephane implicated Ms Pule’s ex-boyfriend

There was a wave of outrage in South Africa after Ms Pule’s death in June of last year and the hashtag #JusticeForTshego was spread on Twitter.

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement denouncing gender-based violence, saying the pandemic has made it more dangerous for women because “violent men take advantage of relaxed movement restrictions to attack women and children.”

As many as 51% of women in South Africa have been victims of violence at the hands of someone they were dating, according to the president’s statement.

Following an outcry over a wave of femicides the previous year, President Ramaphosa said South Africa was one of the “most dangerous places in the world to be a woman”.

Gender-based crime crisis in South Africa