truss: UK wants trade and security pact with India, says Minister Truss – Times of India
LONDON: UK wants to strike trade and security deals with India and other democratic nations in strategic Indo-Pacific region to challenge influence of authoritarian states, new UK Secretary of State said foreigners, Liz Frame said Sunday.
Truss, who was in charge of talks with India on a future free trade agreement (FTA) as Secretary of International Trade until his recent promotion to the British Cabinet, said she wanted to make more deals on the model of the UKUS – the trilateral security alliance between Australia, the UK and the US, which is widely seen as a counterweight to the China.
“We want to work with our friends and allies to create more economic and security agreements. AUKUS aims to protect trade routes and sea routes specifically with Australia, but I want to look at agreements with India, Japan and Canada to extend this security support to the same types of areas, ”said Truss to the Sunday Times in his first big interview. since taking up her new role at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
“Some countries with which we can have more in-depth security agreements than others. One thing I know from being a trade secretary for two years is that the UK has a lot of confidence. People know we are reliable and when we say we’re going to do something, we do it, we follow the rules, ”she said.
Truss said Britain would seek alliances with “freedom-loving” democracies to challenge the influence of “malicious actors and authoritarian states” and that security pacts could increase trade deals, underscoring demand for Britain to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for trans-pacific partnership (CPTPP).
Asked by the newspaper about these measures to contain China’s influence in the region, she said it was “the advancement of freedom.”
“It is a positive strategy to engage other countries that want to see a world of free enterprise, open and free trade succeed. It is a positive strategy to strengthen the economy, ”she said.
The interview comes as the ruling Conservative Party kicked off its annual conference on Sunday in Manchester, where all top Tory leaders will address party delegates over the next three days.
She told the newspaper: “The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) is the great supporter of World Britain. He wants us to stand up for our values on the world stage, but also deliver to the people of the UK.
“What we did in commerce, making trade deals with 68 countries, was to create opportunities across the UK, be it for our whiskey industry, our auto industry, our digital industry,” he said. she added.
