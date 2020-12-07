Trump’s lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease now rampant in the United States.

Giuliani had some symptoms and was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to the battlefield states in an effort to help Trump subvert his electoral loss. On numerous occasions, he met officials for hours without wearing a mask.

Trump, who announced Giuliani’s positive test in a tweet Sunday afternoon, wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get Rudy well soon, we’ll continue !!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted the announcement of his diagnosis by Trump. He also tweeted thanks to a conservative writer who said he was praying for Giuliani.

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he remained without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks during the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan, to testify in a highly unusual 4.5-hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore Joe Biden’s certification of Michigan victory and to nominate voters for Trump. He was not wearing a mask, nor was lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. At one point, he asked one of his witnesses – a Detroit election worker – if she would be willing to take her mask off. But lawmakers said they could hear it.

Giuliani traveled to Phoenix on Monday where he met with Republican lawmakers for an hour-long hearing in which he was maskless. Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo by Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder to shoulder and without a mask. The Arizona legislature announced on Sunday, after Giuliani’s diagnosis became public, that it would shut down for a week out of caution “for recent cases and concerns related to COVID-19.”

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani had tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified members of the Trump team who have had close contact with Giuliani are isolated.

“The mayor has not experienced any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement said. “No lawmakers in any state or member of the press are on the contact tracing list, according to current CDC guidelines.

Giuliani also appeared without a mask during a November 25 hearing in Pennsylvania. And he did not quarantine after being near an infected person at a Nov. 19 press conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. His son Andrew Giuliani, who is a White House aide, announced a day after the event that he had tested positive for the virus.

Research shows that people who contract the virus can become contagious to others several days before they start to feel sick.

Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday’s hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani’s diagnosis.

“I had no idea that the most credible death threat I encountered last week was Trump’s lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani – without a mask, in a crowded courtroom for 7 hours. To say that I am livid would be too nice.

Ahead of the hearing, Giuliani and Michigan Republican Party President Laura Cox – both maskless – gave a virtual briefing for GOP activists.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost his re-election and more than two months after Trump himself was infected with the virus in early October. Since then, a wave of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been disgusted, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the Housing and Housing Secretary. Urban development. The president’s wife Melania Trump and teenage son Barron Trump were also beaten.

The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the president’s cavalier approach to a virus that has now killed more than 280,000 people in the United States alone.

Those infected also include White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Trump spent the last days of his campaign trying to persuade the American public that the virus was receding, and has repeatedly claimed that it would miraculously “disappear” after November 3.

The president paid little attention to the growing number of coronavirus deaths during a rally on Saturday night in Valdosta, Georgia, where he campaigned on behalf of Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the run-off election of the next month. Most of the people who attended the outdoor rally were not wearing masks.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr Deborah Birx tacitly criticized Trump’s attitude on the virus in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Asked whether Trump and other members of the administration are flouting warnings from public health experts to avoid large gatherings and calls to wear masks, Birx replied that some leaders were “parroting” myths and called the “worst event this country will face” pandemic.

“And I think our job is to constantly say that these are myths, that they are wrong, and that you can see the evidence,” Birx added.

Lemire reported from Wilmington, Delaware. Associated Press editors Ben Nadler in Atlanta and David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, contributed reporting.

