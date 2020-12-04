Trump’s election rhetoric worries Georgia Republicans

The Republican Party’s only hope of maintaining a majority in the United States Senate in the early years of Joe Biden’s presidency lies in the run-off election in Georgia next month. But a vocal group within the party is undermining this effort by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on Wednesday for a rally in a park near Atlanta to hear from attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump’s legal team, and called on Georgians to boycott the January 5 vote.

Wood and Powell echoed Trump’s baseless claims that the November election was rigged and openly discouraged Republican voters from voting again this time around.

“We are not going to allow ourselves to go back to the voting booth,” Wood said at the rally, which was broadcast online and viewed by thousands, before urging the crowd not to support the Republican senators. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“They didn’t deserve your vote. Don’t you give it to them? Why would you come back and vote in another rigged election? “

Sidney Powell, right, watches Lin Wood urge Georgian voters to ‘boycott’ the upcoming Senate run-off [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

He later added: “Maybe it’s time to look beyond Democrats and Republicans.”

Powell, who was removed from Trump’s legal team in November, alleged without evidence that the voting machines used in Georgia and dozens of other states had been compromised and that Georgians should refuse to vote again on next month.

“There shouldn’t be any runoff,” she says. “Let it be known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure.”

Rhetoric Trump

The rally highlighted the potentially serious consequences of having a president who constantly undermines the integrity of the US electoral system, but who is also a member of a party trying to win another election.

“For Republicans, Trump can be a blessing and a curse,” Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for Cook’s non-partisan political report, told Al Jazeera. “You need Trump to get out of the base, and he’s been good at that. They need him to do this. But what will he say… He spent weeks fighting the Republican Governor and the Republican Secretary of State.

The rally also sounded the alarm bells for members of the GOP, which is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the state for elections, and leading party members are increasingly calling on people to ignore appeals to boycott and vote. runoff.

“Some have talked about staying home,” Georgia state representative Vernon Jones, a black Republican, said at the rally.

“I think of Dr [Martin Luther] King, and I think of all those people in the movement. They were kicked and beaten and some of them were even killed just to be able to vote… We have to get out.

Spokesmen for the Loeffler and Perdue campaigns did not respond to a request for comment on the rally.

Eric Johnson, former Georgia State Senate speaker and Loeffler’s campaign advisor, told Al Jazeera it was “unbelievable” that Wood and Powell would make people not vote.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Any conservative in Georgia who cares about America MUST vote in the second round. Their no-vote strategy will cripple America – Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

“Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive,” also tweeted Thursday Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the US House of Representatives and Republican presidential candidate from Georgia.

“Every conservative in Georgia who cares about America MUST vote in the second round. Their ne [sic] the voting strategy will cripple America.

Unfounded fraud claims

Throughout his campaign, Trump has sought to distance himself from Wood and Powell, and his campaign Twitter account posted an article on the far-right Breitbart website accusing Wood of being a Democratic factory.

In a speech Wednesday, Trump called on Georgia Republicans to vote, but still managed to cast doubt on the electoral process. “A very important upcoming election will determine whether or not we hold the Senate. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are two great people, ”he said.

Two days earlier, however, the president retweeted a message from a supporter asking why anyone should “bother to vote for Republicans” if they won’t back the president’s claims about a fraudulent election.

Suggestions for Republicans to boycott the election have already been made. In fact, the idea has been spreading among conservatives for weeks, guided by Trump’s relentless but unsuccessful efforts to reverse the results.

For weeks, Georgia’s election officials have faced a wave of criticism from Trump and his supporters who claim they mismanaged the election.

Even Loeffler and Perdue called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican and senior election official from Georgia, to step down.

Trump supporters held noisy trailers outside Raffensberg’s private home and some reportedly sent what officials called “sexual threats” to his wife.

US Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue seek re-election in two separate ballots on January 5 [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

Gabriel Sterling, head of the implementation of the voting system in Georgia, accused Trump of “inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence” in a live statement delivered with passion this week.

“Everything has gone too far. All of this, ”Sterling told reporters Tuesday.

“It has to stop. Mr. Speaker, you did not condemn these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. It must stop. We need you to take action and if you want to take a leadership position, show it.

Trump responded to Sterling’s call by repeating his baseless claim that the election was “rigged” with “massive electoral fraud in Georgia.” He also accused Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp of not looking for evidence of fraud.

Need every vote

Attorney General William Barr contradicted the president on Tuesday, saying there was no evidence of fraud that could invalidate the election results.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected an outcome other than the election,” Barr told the Associated Press news agency.

Meanwhile, several former Republican officials and prominent conservative activists in Georgia on Wednesday issued a letter calling for unity ahead of the second round, saying they needed every vote for the party’s candidates to win.

“I want to hear the president say that it is just as important for him to vote on January 5 as it is for him in November,” Jay Morgan, former executive director of the Georgia Republican Party who signed the letter, told Al Jazeera. .

“I want him to show the same loyalty to David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler that they showed him.

Senate races headed for the second round on January 5 due to a state law that requires a statewide winning candidate on Election Day to receive at least 50% of the vote, if not a second turn is planned to decide the race.

Perdue received 49.73 of the vote compared to Democrat Jon Ossoff’s 47.95 percent – a difference of 88,098 votes out of nearly five million votes.

Loeffler was part of a special election of 21 candidates to take the seat of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned last year for health reasons. She came in second with 25.91% of the vote behind Democrat Raphael Warnock, who took 32.9%.

Planned rallies

Now, in the final weeks before the vote, Republicans who questioned the integrity of the election are now tasked with bottling the genius of election fraud they unleashed.

Vice President Mike Pence is due to hold a rally for Senate candidates on Friday in Savannah and Trump will hold his first second-round rally on Saturday in Valdosta.

Even Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr is getting involved as a group called Save the US Senate PAC has been formed to run ads featuring Trump Jr that will encourage people to vote in the second round.

“I see a lot of people who are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go and vote,” Trump Jr. tweeted last week. “It’s absurd. IGNORE these people. We need ALL of our employees to vote for Kelly and David. “

I see a lot of people who are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out and vote for @KLoeffler and @LostSenate. It’s absurd. IGNORE these people. We need ALL of our people who vote for Kelly and David.#ITSELF #GASES – Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

“We’ve never seen anything like it before,” Taylor of the Cook Political Report said. “Not one, but two laps that will now determine the state of control of the Senate. You add Trump’s continued insistence, without evidence, that the election was somehow fraudulent, and that distracts even more from what Republicans should be focusing on.