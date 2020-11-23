Trump’s election fraud allegations attract continued scrutiny from Twitter

As President Donald Trump spends most of his post-election time away from the spotlight, Twitter has become his primary medium. But instead of having an unfiltered voice, Twitter has aggressively tagged the misleading and bogus information it regularly posts.

For example, on Saturday, 15 of Trump’s 28 tweets were flagged to Twitter as his comments on fraudulent and illegal voting were marked as “disputed.” On Sunday, five more out of 10 tweets were tagged.

Twitter labels announced that “this allegation of electoral fraud is disputed” and that “several sources have called this election differently” as Trump continued to tout ballot plots and also claimed victories in states where Biden is expected to win or, in some cases, like as Georgia, the outcome has been certified in Biden’s favor.

Twitter has reported 152 of Trump’s 578 tweets and retweets since polling day, Nov. 3.

Twitter’s history with Trump, America’s most active president on social media, has been controversial. Many social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter have come under fire for their handling of disinformation, especially when it is amplified by high-profile public figures.

… AND I WON THE ELECTION. ELECTOR FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

WATCH OUT FOR MASSIVE BULLETIN ACCOUNT ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Last year, Twitter detailed their process to report misinformation, admitting that “in the past we have allowed some Tweets that broke our rules to stay on Twitter because they were in the public interest, but it was not clear when and how we made these decisions. ”

Twitter first reported a tweet from Trump on May 26, 2020, when he tweeted that the mail ballots would be “substantially fraudulent.”

Now, as it has continued to mark some of the president’s content as contested, Twitter has come under close scrutiny by some Trump supporters, asking the company to provide a fuller rationale for what it is doing and not to shy away from it. to distinguish.

It was a rigged election. No Republican scrutineers are allowed, the “glitches” voting machine everywhere (meaning they got caught cheating!), Voting after the election is over, and much more! https://t.co/YDh7A7wxLW – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

I WON THE ELECTION! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

during a Senate hearing Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about steps their sites are taking to prevent the spread of misinformation about the election.

Dorsey described “civic integrity policyAs a preventative measure to ensure that users “do not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.” He described the process as a way of “putting a label on [misleading speech], pointing to the larger conversation. Our goal is to put people in touch with more information about what is going on with the election. “

When presented with allegations from Republican senators that their policies favored left-wing views and policies, Dorsey replied, “We don’t want to put ourselves in a position to call an election. It’s not our job, so we’re pointing to the sources and pillars that have traditionally done this in the past, and that’s the intent of the policy. This is the intention of the labeling system. “

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC on Facebook and on Twitter actions around the hotly contested election [Bill Clark/Pool via AP]

What happens to Trump when he’s no longer president? Dorsey indicated that different standards would be applied to Trump as a private citizen:

“We have a focus around the public interest where, for world leaders, we make exceptions as to whether, if a tweet violates our terms of service, we abandon it, but we leave it behind an interstitial. And people aren’t allowed to share this more widely, so a lot of the sharing is turned off except for the quote so you can add your own conversation on top of it. So if an account is suddenly no longer a world leader, that particular policy goes away.

Without a presidential title, Trump’s tweets may no longer qualify as “public interest exceptionsBecause he will become a private citizen after the inauguration day on January 20. This loss of protections leaves Trump’s account vulnerable to suspension or ban – the same restrictions that would apply to the general public.