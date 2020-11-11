Trump’s “America First” foreign policy faces informal burial

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, addresses the high-level segment of the General Assembly in September 2020. Credit: UN Photo / Rick Bajornas

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 11 (IPS) – Donald Trump’s ouster from the US presidency last week may well be the dawn of a new era for multilateralism – and perhaps for the beleaguered United Nations – after nearly four years of flawed White House political rhetoric.

As a staunch unilateralist, Trump was openly hostile to multilateral institutions and contemptuous of the global body.

In a front-page article on Nov. 10, the New York Times said that President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. “makes no secret of the speed with which he plans to bury ‘America first’ as a guiding principle. of the country’s foreign policy. “

The proposed overthrow of Trump’s executive orders – largely against all standards of international diplomacy – is described as “the great defeat.”

Phyllis Bennis, who heads the New Internationalism Project at the Washington-based Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), focusing on the Middle East, US wars and UN issues, told IPS he had no doubt that Biden would return to active engagement with the United States. Nations.

She said Biden pledged to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) on day one of his tenure, although he will engage the United States in the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine coalition. , which aims to guarantee access to any equitable future at the global level. Covid vaccines, remains a big question.

Activists are already mounting campaigns to challenge the potential Biden cabinet and other choices that reflect the long-standing “revolving door” between large corporations and the federal agencies overseeing them, said Bennis, author of ‘Call for gunfire: how Washington dominates today’s UN“.

Since taking office in January 2017, Trump has either de-funded, withdrawn, or denigrated several United Nations agencies and affiliated institutions, including the WHO, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Human Rights. Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), World Trade Organization (WTO). ), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Criminal Court (CPI), among others.

Dr Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect (R2P), told IPS: “I suspect the first thing Joe Biden will do as soon as he sits down at his presidential desk in the Oval Office next January is to join the Paris Agreement (on climate change) “

Biden understands that climate change is a multiplier of conflict and poses an existential threat to humanity. “As for the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal), it could wait a week or two for that one, but I suspect that will happen too.”

Biden’s election is good news for the ICC, Dr Adams said.

“President Trump attempted to destroy the ICC and made the unprecedented move to impose sanctions on court officials simply for doing their job and investigating the war crimes and torture allegedly perpetrated by the forces Americans in Afghanistan “.

But the United States, he predicted, is still unlikely to become a state party to the Rome Statute, “but I hope Biden returns the US government to constructive cooperation with the court.”

This is bad news for all the war criminals and other perpetrators – wherever they are in the world – who slept a little deeper with Donald Trump in the White House. said Dr Adams, former member of the international anti-apartheid movement and the African National Congress in South Africa.

Despite the mostly unsuccessful threats of a legal challenge against the president-elect, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the American people for “a dynamic exercise in democracy in their country’s elections last week.”

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Guterres, said the Secretary-General specifically congratulated the President-elect and Vice-President-elect and reaffirmed that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations was an essential pillar of the necessary international cooperation to meet the dramatic challenges. facing today’s world.

On Twitter, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir extended his warmest congratulations to United States President-elect Joe Biden, who he said “has long supported the United Nations, and to Kamala Harris, whose ‘historic election as the first female vice president of the United States is a milestone for gender equality.

He said he hoped to deepen ties between the UN and the United States and work together for a more secure and prosperous world.

Bennis, of the Institute for Policy Studies, said making sure that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the new chief, for example, don’t go out of, and see themselves accountable to, Big Pharma will be a step crucial but difficult. struggle for social movements.

It might be possible to persuade the Biden administration to restore funding to UNRWA, the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees, given the staggering level of non-critical pro-Israel largesse provided by Trump to Tel. Aviv and the exclusion of Palestinian rights from any Trumpian “diplomacy” in the Middle East, she noted.

But it is unlikely, Bennis pointed out, that there will be any serious changes in substantive support for Palestinian rights at the UN (or elsewhere) – unless Biden’s team agrees to mold themselves. after the final months of Obama’s second term, in which the United States abstained on a Security Council resolution criticizing Israeli settlements, allowing him to pass.

“As for UNESCO, while the Biden administration may decide to revert to the UN cultural organization, it is unlikely to agree to repay the nearly $ 600 million in unpaid dues that Washington has accumulated since it stopped paying its dues in 2011, ”she said.

Meanwhile, under Biden, Dr Adams predicted, the United States will systematically re-engage in the multilateral system, rather than seeking to undermine, withdraw or destroy it.

“For my part, I would like to see the United States quickly join the Human Rights Council and stop denigrating organizations like UNESCO which are the custodians of the common cultural heritage of humanity.”

“I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are keenly aware of the past injustices in US history and the human rights challenges their country has faced over the past four years,” he said. added.

“I hope they bring this awareness to the world stage and become cohesive champions of human rights and international justice everywhere. We need them to bolster the international standards and laws that Trump tried so hard to ignore or undermine during his presidency, ”Dr Adams said.

