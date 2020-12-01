Trump wasn’t in the cards after all

The statement by US Attorney General William Barr that Biden’s election is sound is yet another blow to President Donald Trump.

To listen to the anti-Donald Trump crowd say it, the president had perfectly laid the groundwork for organizing a “coup” to keep power if he lost on election day.

He had filled the United States Supreme Court with three Tory judges and federal courts filled with nearly 300 Tory justices, who would apparently rule in his favor on any election-related lawsuit, Trump opponents believed.

He would roll state-level Republicans across the country to bow to his will to overturn the election results.

He would send the US military to protect him while he led this coup.

And also there for massive help would be his reliable ally, Attorney General William Barr, who would operate the Justice Department levers to help keep his boss in the Oval Office.

It didn’t quite work out.

One by one, each of these scenarios did not materialize.

The Supreme Court has so far taken a hands-off approach after election day, and justices across the country – including those appointed by Trump – have dismissed his lawsuits out of court.

State officials – including many Republicans – from Georgia to Michigan to Arizona and Pennsylvania have strongly resisted the president’s calls to conduct investigations, delay voting certifications and overturn election results. .

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff made it clear before the elections that the military would not be involved in a transfer of power.

And one of the last straws, Barr, also strayed from the ‘hit’ playbook on Tuesday.

After suggesting ahead of the election that mail-in ballots were susceptible to fraud, and after ordering his post-election department to look into “substantial allegations” about electoral fraud and irregularities, Barr said his Investigators and the FBI had not revealed anything that would change the election result.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome from the election,” Barr told The Associated Press.

What we have here, ladies and gentlemen, is a manual on how not to pull off a coup.

When a legion of elected and appointed officials, including those seen as deeply loyal to a president or whose political future might be derailed by a president, go about their business with respect for the integrity of their work and not in loyalty to the guy at the top, that’s the antithesis of a coup.

Experts and historians will unbox all of this in the months and years to come. Debate will rage over whether Trump’s opponents overreacted when formulating their ‘coup’ theory, whether the structure of the US system is too strong for a president to succeed. such a stunt, if Trump and his band of lawyers led by Rudy Giuliani were just a gang that couldn’t shoot straight, or a combination of all of that.

What will not be the subject of debate, however, is that anti-Trump fears of a “coup” not only failed to materialize, but they failed to materialize. dramatically, perhaps giving the next president looking to cling to power a break before making another attempt. to this part of Trump’s political playbook.