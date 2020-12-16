World
Trump voters accept Biden victory ‘with reservations’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Robert Reed says he will always believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump. The retired police officer turned construction worker believes the fraud tainted the vote, no matter how many courts have rejected the request. Yet a day later the electoral college formalized the victory of Joe Biden, the ardent Asset a supporter of the Lancaster suburb, Pennsylvania, was ready to move on.
“I think it’s pretty much over,” Reed said of Trump’s continued quest to overturn the election results. “I trust the Electoral College.” For weeks, Trump has been on a mission to convince his loyal base that his victory has been stolen and that the contest has been rigged. With the help of the conservative media, polls show he has had considerable success. But now that the Electoral College has formalized Biden’s victory and Republican officials, including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, finally recognize him as President-elect, many Trump voters across the country seem to be doing the same.
Interviews with voters, as well as new polls of Republicans, suggest their unfounded doubts about the integrity of the vote remain. But there is much less consensus on what should be done about it and whether to advance this resentment.
For some, like Reed, the Electoral College vote was clearly the end of a process. Others have vowed to continue to protest with protests like the one that turned violent in Washington, DC over the weekend. And some have said they hope GOP leaders push for more investigations to dispel the doubts Trump has sown.
It was people like Scott Adams, a retiree and Trump voter living in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, who said he accepted Biden’s victory – but “with reservations.” Adams said he had heard too many talk about irregularities in the vote count on Fox News and Conservative radio to trust the election result and didn’t think he would ever know the true margin of victory. (Biden won the Electoral College by a vote of 306 to 232.) But Adams doesn’t think the election was rigged enough to change the outcome, even though he thinks it was “rigged enough to cause it to go.” should be questioned further ”. He would like to see more surveys.
Republicans across the country – from local officials to governors to Attorney General William Barr – have repeatedly said there is no evidence that mass voter fraud affected the outcome. Trump and his allies have launched a wave of lawsuits, but almost all of them have been dismissed by judges. The Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices, has rejected requests to hear two cases aimed at overturning the election result in major battlefield states.
Yet accepting this pile of evidence has been difficult for many Trump voters. They expressed disbelief that Trump could have lost, given the huge crowds he drew to his rallies. Some said their suspicions were exacerbated by the mainstream media’s reluctance to broadcast Trump’s baseless claims. And they repeatedly pointed to the slower-than-usual vote count as evidence that something had gone wrong.
“Something is wrong here,” said Reed, who lives in Township of Lampeter East.
The explanation is well known – in many states, an influx of mail-in ballots, mostly cast by Democrats, was counted later than in-person ballots. Still, Reed said he believes the courts should have spent more time investigating.
“I’m still going to believe it was stolen from him.” I really can never have peace of mind that this is not the case, ”he said.
Others were less willing to accept.
“I don’t trust this result. I think the election was a fraud. I think the election was stolen. I don’t know how nobody could think that. All you have to do is watch the results, ”said Katherine Negrete, 55, a teacher in Peoria, Arizona.
Negrete is among those who are hopeful Trump can win if the Supreme Court steps in (there is no indication that this will happen) or if Congress chooses to accept an “alternative list” of Trump voters from multiple states. Election experts said the system had no legal way and Republican Senate leaders discouraged it.
Still, Negrete said, “I hope Congress does the right thing” and expressed her frustration with the options shrinking.
“I don’t know what we can do about it. If we don’t have the courts to defend us, ”she said. “If we don’t have an attorney general who will stand up and say, ‘It was a mistake and we have to investigate. “What are we supposed to do? Do we need to fight brother against brother? This is crazy.
Biden has promised to bring the Americans together and work across the aisle. Its success on both fronts may depend on how many Republicans hold on to their election grievances. A Quinnipiac University poll earlier this month found that 38% of registered voters, including 77% of Republicans, said they believed there was widespread fraud in the presidential election.
