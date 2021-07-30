Trump urged justice officials to declare election “corrupt”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the attendees. the conversation.

Notes of the Dec. 27 appeal, released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday, highlight efforts by Trump to try to overturn election results and gain support from law enforcement officials and other leaders government in this effort. Emails posted last month show that Trump and his allies in the final weeks of his presidency pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, and the department’s inspector general seeks to know if the ministry officials attempted to corrupt the results.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and members of Congress R.,” Trump at one point told then Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, a senior Justice Ministry official who was on call.

The pressure is all the more noticeable when a few weeks earlier Trump’s own attorney general William Barr said the department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results.

The Dec. 27 appeal came just days after Barr resigned, leaving Rosen as head of the department during the administration’s turbulent final weeks which also included the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in during which pro-Trump loyalists stormed the building. that Congress certified the election results.

“These handwritten notes show that President Trump has directly called on our country’s leading law enforcement agency to take action to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency,” said the president of the committee, Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, in a statement. declaration.

She said the committee had started scheduling interviews with witnesses. Earlier this week, the Justice Department allowed six witnesses to appear before the panel, citing public interest in the “extraordinary events” of recent weeks.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP