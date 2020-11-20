Trump unveils controversial drug policies aimed at cutting costs

Lawsuits are almost guaranteed for both rules, leaving their path to implementation uncertain, especially as Trump’s days in power dwindle.

The Trump administration on Friday released two contentious drug policies, one that could squeeze drug companies’ profit margins and one that would allow them to make smaller payments to their partners.

These two measures culminate in four years of presidential threats against companies in the drug supply chain to cut prices or comply with regulations. This move could leave the incoming Biden administration with massive policies to adopt, modify, or dismantle in one way or another.

A policy replaces legal shields for current discounts from drugmakers to pharmacy intermediaries with protections for new fixed arrangements that separate the amount of payment from the price of the drug. The policy also allows for discounts to be given directly to customers at the pharmacy counter. Intermediaries, also known as pharmacy benefit managers, help insurers organize their drug coverage lists and determine which products receive preferential treatment.

The other rule links federal reimbursement for drugs administered in medical offices to lower prices paid in other countries. Medicines administered by doctors, often for serious illnesses such as cancer, are usually expensive.

Lawsuits are almost guaranteed for both rules, leaving their path to implementation uncertain. The judges stopped other Trump drug policies in their tracks, including a rule requiring drug companies to include pricing information in advertisements.

The S&P 500 Pharmaceutical Index barely budged on the announcement, rising just 0.08% at 3:11 p.m. in New York City on the day Pfizer Inc. announced that its vaccine was the first to be filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency clearance.

The final rebate rule favors drug companies whose executives say dropping current rebates will allow them to lower drug prices. However, there is no guarantee that this would happen.

The discount rule applies to drugs sold in Medicare Part D, the outpatient drug program for the elderly, but the head of the Department of Health and Human Services said last year the change could ricochet into private plans.

The foreign drug price rule would be implemented over several years, with half of the country initially participating as part of a federal demonstration project.

Rocky road ahead

The foreign pricing rule could reduce the profit margins of drugmakers and doctors. The two rules seriously alter trade agreements for pharmaceutical intermediates.

The pharmaceutical industry is “very opposed” to foreign price adequacy, said Theresa Carnegie, health policy lawyer at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo.

“They are very willing to resort to lawsuits,” she said, noting that the overseas drug price rule could be more vilified by influential groups than the discount rule. Doctors’ groups are also likely to pursue foreign drug pricing policy as it also affects their practices, she said.

Groups representing pharmacy intermediaries have already pledged to file a complaint for the rule to abandon traditional drug discounts.

“The Administration cannot demonstrate that the manufacturers of brand name drugs will voluntarily lower their prices,” the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents pharmaceutical intermediates, known as Pharmacy Benefit Managers, said in a statement.

Pharmaceutical companies say these discounts force them to keep prices high because middlemen demand large payments. Intermediaries argue that the rule will increase premiums. They also argue that the rule will increase costs to taxpayers – a rebuttal supported by a Congressional Budget Office review that found the policy would cost taxpayers $ 177 billion over a decade.