Trump: Trump aims to counter sexual assault accuser who sued him – Times of India
NEW YORK: Former President Donald Asset wants to counter a former candidate “apprentice” who accused him of defaming her when he denied his allegations of sexual assault.
Claiming that Trump is being harassed to prevent him from speaking freely, his lawyer on Monday sought permission from a court to pursue a counterclaim against Summer zervo.
The claim comes as Zervos’ nearly five-year defamation lawsuit nears an important phase. He and she must be questioned under oath by December 23.
Zervos says Trump damaged his reputation by claiming she lied and accused him of unwelcome kissing and groping in 2007 – claims it was released publicly during his 2016 presidential campaign.
His denials included a retweet of a post that called his claims a “hoax.” He also described a series of women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as “liars” trying to torpedo his. White House hope.
Former Trump lawyers replied years ago that he had not defamed Zervos. They said his statements were true and protected by the right to free speech.
Now he wants to bolster his defense by relying on a New York law of 2020 that makes it easier to defeat defamation claims involving public communication on matters of public interest.
The law was designed to help journalists, activists and others push back against baseless claims of powerful interests who want to pursue them silently. Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba says this applies to statements by the future president “made at the highest level of the national stage”, including during a debate.
Zervos sued “for the sole purpose of harassing, intimidating, punishing or maliciously preventing” Trump and his free speech rights, Habba wrote in court documents filed Monday. They seek unspecified damages, as well as legal fees.
Zervos lawyers, Beth wilkinson and Moira Penza, said New York laws “do not allow Mr. Trump to shirk responsibility for his words.”
“We look forward to taking Mr. Trump’s testimony and diligently combating his unwarranted attacks on our client,” Wilkinson and Penza said in a statement. They called his filing a “desperate reaction” to the December deadline for depositions, a legal term for examination for discovery under oath by lawyers for the other side.
Monday’s filing came as Trump answered hours of questions in a deposition in another trial, filed by protesters who say his security team manhandled them in 2015. He said in a statement after the deposition that the protesters’ claim was “baseless harassment” and that he was happy to tell his side of that story.
Zervos, a Californian restaurateur, appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006 when Trump hosted the show. She says she contacted him the following year to discuss his career. According to her, he then made unwanted advances during meetings in his New York office and at a California hotel where he was staying.
She seeks unspecified damages, a retraction of her allegedly defamatory statements and an apology.
The Associated press does not usually identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Zervos did.
