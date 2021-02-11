Trump trial: House Democrats make case for third day ‘inducement’

On the third day of the US Senate business, House officials must continue to present evidence that Trump “instigated an insurgency.”

The third full day of arguments in former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is underway on Thursday.

House officials had presented video evidence of the Jan.6 attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Trump’s defense attorneys are due to begin their arguments on Friday, building on the argument that the former president’s remarks at the rally are protected by the principles of free speech.

House officials have argued for Trump’s actions before and after the rally, including the tweets he sent as mobs attacked the Capitol, show his support for the actions of his supporters.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s coverage of the impeachment trial. Here are Steve Chaggaris and William Roberts.

4 minutes ago (17:01 GMT)

President Pelosi says Trump lawyers’ claim that impeachment was delayed is false

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the No. 1 Democrat in the House of Representatives, said Trump’s defense lawyers’ claim that she refused to impeach the article until Democrats control the Senate is not correct.

“It’s a little dishonest to say that,” Pelosi said.

On the contrary, House impeachment officials were prepared to forward the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on January 13 – the day it was passed by the House – but the Senate was not in session.

“We were ready to queue up in the Senate. We were told earlier in the day that the Senate, even though it was not in session, could receive the article, ”Pelosi said.

“Then the managers who are ready to take over – as they were preparing for it – learned from the Senate that if it’s not in session you can’t do it,” she said. .

“And so we have to wait until Mitch McConnell decides the Senate will sit.”

30 minutes ago (16:34 GMT)

Senator Hawley says house managers’ presentation is’ absurd, offensive ‘

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, said in an interview with Fox News television that the presentation of video evidence by Democratic House officials on Wednesday was “absolutely absurd and offensive.”

“What we’re looking at is a total kangaroo court. It is an illegitimate procedure. It’s unconstitutional, ”Hawley told an interviewer.

“They’re trying to continue a personal political vendetta against a former president, and really against the 74 million people who voted for him,” Hawley said.

36 minutes ago (16:28 GMT)

Biden: “Some minds may change” by Dems impeachment presentation

President Joe Biden, who tried to avoid commenting directly on Trump’s impeachment process, said he watched media coverage of Democratic prosecutors’ arguments on Wednesday and believed some Republicans may have been influenced by the graphic images of the US Capitol Riot.

Biden told reporters at the White House Thursday that he “hadn’t watched any live audiences” but based on the media coverage, “I guess some minds might change.”

39 minutes ago (16:25 GMT)

Republican senator briefed Trump on evacuation of Pence during riot

Filling a key void in the timeline of the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said he briefed Donald Trump on the evacuation of Mike Pence from the Senate, minutes before Trump called a Very critical tweet from Pence.

“I said ‘Mr. President, they just kidnapped the vice president, I have to go. Tuberville told Politico Wednesday night about his Jan. 6 phone call when rioters violated the Capitol building.

The existence of the call was part of the evidence from Democratic impeachment officials, but the detail that Trump knew of Pence’s danger before sending the critical tweet is new.

“Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution,” Trump said on Twitter at 2:24 pm EST that day.

Pence was evacuated from the Senate Chamber nine minutes earlier, according to security footage shown during the impeachment trial on Wednesday.