Trump State Department officials argued over whether the coronavirus was a Chinese biological weapon

In the final days of the Trump administration, the State Department was embroiled in a bitter dispute over China’s role in the origins of COVID-19 that is now spreading into public view.

In one open letter Posted on Medium on Thursday, Christopher Ford, former assistant secretary for international security and non-proliferation, said he intervened to prevent the US government from “embarrassing and discrediting itself” by accusing China of to have deliberately designed the coronavirus – although there is no evidence to make this case.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Ford said his colleagues were pushing to include allegations that China violated the International Biological Weapons Convention in a State Department report to Congress, which could have sparked a crisis. diplomatic with one of the main global rivals of the United States.

It is highly unusual for a former senior State Department official to publish a personal account of recent internal disputes. But Ford’s open letter comes amid a bitter debate over the so-called “lab leak” hypothesis for the emergence of COVID-19. The most extreme version of this theory suggests that Chinese scientists designed SARS-CoV-2 as a biological weapon.

Source your account for e-mails Put into the public domain through reports by Fox News and Vanity ShowFord’s Medium post detailed its increasingly strained relationship with David Asher, a State Department contractor who was investigating the origins of COVID-19, and Thomas DiNanno, former acting head of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC). According to Vanity Fair, Asher and DiNanno viewed Ford as pushing a preconceived conclusion that the virus had a natural origin.

In the Medium post, Ford said DiNanno reported that the investigation focused on “China allegedly violated the Biological Weapons Convention by creating the virus.” He added: “They seemed to believe COVID-19 was a biological weapons (BW) effort gone wrong – or maybe even a BW agent deliberately unleashed on the world. “

“They clearly seemed to be approaching this from a biological weapons perspective,” Ford told BuzzFeed News. “They took to framing if you pushed back if there was any evidence to support a biological weapons discovery on the coronavirus, but they seemed to be trying to build a case. “

Ford also told BuzzFeed News that Asher and DiNanno wanted to include the claim that China had violated the Biological Weapons Convention in a Annual Report prepared for Congress by the State Department. The report, mandated by US law, details the respect for international agreements on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament.

“Their legal arguments seemed pretty weak to me. They never presented evidence of [bioweapons] work, ”said Ford, adding that his colleagues also argued that China should have been found in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention for not fully answering questions about the COVID-19 crisis.

In his open letter, Ford also alleged that Miles Yu, a military historian and expert on Chinese politics, told DiNanno that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wanted to hold the department’s biological weapons experts and the intelligence community out of the department’s investigation loop. on the origins of COVID-19. Since the spring of 2020, Trump and Pompeo had claimed to have evidence that the virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Yu denied the claim that Pompeo sought to prevent experts from reviewing the investigation. “The AVC investigation was by no means a dishonest and covert operation – it cooperated with our national science labs, world-renowned scientists of serious but different opinions, and several key agencies in the intelligence community,” Yu told BuzzFeed News via email. “Chris Ford turns a contrary account to the facts to cover up his extreme hostility to any valid scientific investigation supported and encouraged by Secretary Pompeo.

Asher also took issue with Ford’s account. “I was shocked that Ford did not conduct an investigation when I arrived and began to try to shed light on possible Chinese violations of the [Biological Weapons Convention]. Work that should continue in AVC, ”he said by email.

DiNanno did not respond to BuzzFeed News questions, referring us to his account in the Vanity Fair article.

Debate over the origins of the virus has intensified since late March, when a WHO-China report came empty-handed yet judged a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely”. This prompted the United States and 13 other governments to publish a statement calling for “transparent and independent analysis and evaluation, without interference or undue influence”.

On May 26, President Joe Biden revealed that he had ordered a 90-day intelligence review probing two scenarios: whether the coronavirus spreads naturally from animals to humans, or was released in a lab accident. And in a call with a senior Chinese official on Friday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken China in a hurry to allow more studies by WHO experts on the origins of the coronavirus.

Leading scientists also recently called for further investigation into the origins of COVID-19, written in the journal Science that “the two theories were not taken into account in a balanced way” in the WHO-China study.

Ford is a conservative with a record of being warmonger on threats posed to the United States by China. What sparked his open letter was that his former colleagues had, in his opinion, mistakenly presented him as being inherently opposed to the idea that the coronavirus may have escaped from a laboratory.

“I strongly supported by examining the ‘lab leak’ hypothesis, which is clearly a real possibility, ”Ford wrote in his Medium article. “But I’m not just saying that now. I said that at the time as well. A lot.”