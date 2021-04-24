Trump slams South Korea’s moon but says he loves North Korea’s Kim – Times of India

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Asset On Friday, accused his South Korean counterpart of having scammed the United States, while continuing to emphasize his supposed friendship with the North Korean leader Kim jong un .

“ Kim jong un of North Korea , whom I have come to know (and love) under the most trying of circumstances, has never respected the current President of South Korea, Moon jae-in Trump said in a statement.

“President Moon was weak as a leader and negotiator except for the continued and long-term military scam of the United States … We have been treated like fools for decades, however, I have them. made to pay billions of dollars more for military protection and the services we render. ”

“The Biden administration not even going to ask for the extra billions that South Korea has agreed to pay us, ”added Trump, referring to current President Joe Biden.

During his presidency, Trump has positioned himself as a senior negotiator in the Korean Peninsula peace talks.

He first met Kim in June 2018 in Singapore, the first ever summit between countries still technically at war, and later said the two leaders “had fallen in love.”

The couple met twice more during Trump’s tenure, and North Korea has resisted nuclear and missile tests – but analysts say Pyongyang has continued to advance its weapons programs.

In March, South Korea agreed to pay 13.9% more to cover the cost of the presence of US troops on the peninsula, as part of a six-year deal addressing a problem that has worsened under the Trump administration.

The financial dispute had troubled the two-allied security alliance after Trump – who had taken a transactional approach to foreign policy – repeatedly accused South Korea of ​​independent loading.

Washington is stationing around 28,500 troops in South Korea to defend it against the nuclear-weaponized North Korea, as well as to protect US interests in Northeast Asia.

Under the new deal, Seoul agreed to pay 1.18 trillion won ($ 1.03 billion) for 2021, with annual increases then tied to its defense budget.

The sum is a 13.9% increase from the roughly $ 920 million Seoul paid under the previous deal, which expired in 2019 – but is nowhere near the original request of $ 5 billion per year. of the Trump administration.

