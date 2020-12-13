Trump rejected New York, but here’s how he’s still tied to the city

President Donald Trump has moved his residence to Florida, but his footprint in New York remains significant. (Pete Gamlen / The New York Times)

He was the first New York-born American president since Theodore Roosevelt, but at the end of Donald Trump’s days at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., his relationship with his hometown seems to be definitely broken.

Trump lost Manhattan to Hillary Clinton in a landslide, and again to Joe Biden – 72% of the president’s former neighbors voted for Biden this fall. Protests erupted outside the Trump Tower throughout his presidency. He has been repeatedly criticized on “Saturday Night Live”, which is filmed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

He is also the subject of two fraud investigations in New York: a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, and a civil investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James.

Sign up for the New York Times The Morning newsletter

Few places are more hostile to a famous native son.

“He is persona non grata in New York,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in September, adding that if the president returned he would need an “army” to march the streets.

But Trump, who announced on Twitter in 2019 that he had changed his official residence to Florida, still looms large – sometimes literally, his name in gold – on the city where he built his career. Here’s a look at his many connections to the New York City area and some of the places the Prodigal President may soon return.

He could go back to his tower …

Barack Obama embraces his Chicago ties and Jimmy Carter worships his Georgia peanut fields, but the identity of few presidents is as inextricably linked to a place as Trump’s in New York.

As he presided over the dining hall of the famous 21 Club, negotiated real estate deals behind the scenes, or fired people in a conference room designed for television inside the Trump Tower, the city served as a glittering vehicle. by which he shaped his character as a scion.

If he comes back, there’s plenty of room in the Black and Gold Tower Penthouse. It spans the top three floors of the building, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and it’s where Trump has lived comfortably in the Rococo style since the building was completed in 1983, looking from its highest level. elevated over the city from what is called the 68th floor.

The story continues

This is actually the 58th floor, and just as it would later seem to exaggerate his own one-inch height, Trump falsely added 10 floors to the tower not only in his promotional material, but based on his buttons. elevator. Angered that the neighboring General Motors building was nine meters taller, Trump imagined that the residential floors of the mixed-use tower would be listed at level 30, even though there are only 19 floors of commercial space below. .

A return can be expensive. While presidents are entitled to lifetime Secret Service protection, he might need additional security in New York City. Sgt. Edward Riley, a spokesperson for the police department, said it would be premature to comment on the potential cost to the city of any return.

Security details will likely be less intense than during Trump’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. He needed the protection of 200 police department officers working 12-hour shifts and a barrier. of 50 dump trucks filled with sand around the Trump Tower. When he was president-elect, each day spent in the city was to cost New York City around $ 308,000, according to police estimates at the time.

… Or go back to its roots.

Trump’s childhood home is a modest Tudor-style home located at 85-15 Wareham Place in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens. It was built in 1940 by his father, Fred C. Trump, who was a real estate developer. The President lived there until he was around 4, when his family moved to a large house just behind this five-bedroom brick and stucco house.

The first home was swept away by speculative buyers trying to cash in on the presidential connection. It sold for $ 782,500 in 2008, but was bought by an investor for $ 1.4 million just before Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Three weeks later, the investor returned it to auction for $ 2.14 million. The buyer was anonymous, hidden behind a limited liability company called Trump Birth House. A person familiar with the deal at the time confirmed that a Chinese woman owned it, but declined to reveal her name. Trump Birth House for a short time offered the Airbnb house for rent at $ 815 a night. In the master bedroom, a plaque on the wall said it was where “President Donald J. Trump was probably conceived.”

Trump Birth House put the house up for auction in 2019, but it failed to sell. This month, Paramount Realty USA, which has featured it three times at auction, came up with a new stunt: crowdfunding the $ 3 million prize and offering the house as a gift to the president.

“Do you like Trump?” the fundraiser, which began on Tuesday, read on. “Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor!”

Or he could go to some of his other towers …

After the resplendent White House, Trump might crave the “Virtuosity and Greatness” offered at the Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza, according to the website of the shiny black glass building he completed in 2001 near the UN headquarters. Kellyanne Conway, director of her 2016 campaign and an advisor to the president who left administration last summer, was at one point residing there with her husband, George, according to a Twitter message from Conway.

Equally brilliant is the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York at 1 Central Park West, a mix of hotels and residential apartments. Trump Palace and Trump Park Avenue are not far away on the Upper East Side.

The President can feel close to the trading floor as a civilian at 40 Wall St., The Trump Building, which at more than 70 stories was briefly the tallest building in the city when it was completed in 1930 – no need to rig the floor.

If he wants views of Central Park, he can find them at Trump Park or Trump Park East at the southern tip of the park.

… But probably not these towers.

In 1985, Trump bought a swathe of abandoned train stations along the Hudson River that he imagined would one day be his “Trump City” on the Upper West Side. Instead, he settled for something more modest, by Trump’s standards, namely: he inscribed “Trump” in gold on the six apartment towers he built there. Although he no longer owns the towers, the condominium companies and boards that operate them had long contracted with the Trump Organization – the family business – to use the name.

He might not like to see them again: In February 2019, the last of six towers voted to remove the name from their facades, an effort that began in 2016 to clear Trump’s name from the corner of the island that ‘he once wanted to be his eponymous town. .

Neither this hotel.

The former Trump SoHo could also be a sore point: the hotel and residential building were renamed Dominick in 2017. Staggering sales and large boycotts by people like LeBron James have brought business down, forcing the Trump organization to shut down. make a deal with the company that owned the building to excise Trump’s name.

Maybe he needs a change of scenery …

If Trump’s relationship with Manhattan is too difficult, he might consider becoming a Brooklynite. On Coney Island, Trump Village’s seven towers look out to sea. (Although they bear the surname, they are specifically named after the president’s father, who built the resort.)

And the president could still become a commuter: Trump Park Residences Yorktown is just north of town, in Westchester County, and the resort has its own “sparkling lake,” according to the Trump Organization. Trump Tower City Center is close to White Plains and Trump Plaza in New Rochelle.

But he might prefer his family’s 212-acre estate, Seven Springs, a 60-room mansion, also in Westchester.

Or not. State Attorney General’s investigation focuses on whether Trump fraudulently inflated the value of the estate (which he bought for $ 7.5 million in 1995) during a bank loan application in 2014. At that time, the Trump organization assessed its value at $ 291 million.

… Or a little rest and relaxation.

According to the Golf News Network, Trump has played golf at least 302 times since taking office. He could continue his hobby in the Bronx, at his Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

If he wants to tackle something new, there are the two Central Park ice rinks that bear his name: Trump Wollman Rink and Trump Lasker Rink. But last year, the Trump Organization, which operates the city’s facilities as a concessionaire, quietly decided to play down Trump’s name on signage after a drop in sales thought to be linked to disgust with New- Yorker for the president.

He seems acutely aware of this disgust.

“I have been treated very badly by political leaders in city and state,” Trump wrote on Twitter in October 2019. “Few people have been treated less well.” At the same time, he reaffirms his affection for the city where he finds fame and fortune.

“I cherish New York and the people of New York and always will be,” he continued, before confirming that he had moved to Florida.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company