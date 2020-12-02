Trump posts video repeating debunked election fraud allegations

In a 46-minute White House speech posted on social media, Donald Trump accused Democrats of “ stealing ” the US election.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued his longest call to quash election results in the United States, repeating a litany of debunked conspiracy theories as reasons to deny victory to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a 46-minute White House speech posted on Facebook, Trump insisted on challenging what he called “pervasive fraud” surrounding the election, calling it “national disgrace” and accusing Democrats of ” steal ”the election.

“The constitutional process must be able to continue. We will defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted, ”he said.

“If we’re right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president,” Trump said of allegations of fraud which have been investigated and found to be false and thrown out of theaters audience.

Trump’s US Attorney General William Barr said after asking the Justice Department and the FBI to look into fraud allegations that fraud did not exist “on a scale that could have had a different outcome when elections ”.

Trump’s video was flagged as “disputed” on Twitter and tagged with a tag on Facebook stating that “Joe Biden is the expected winner” of the election.

His speech comes a day after acknowledging at a White House holiday reception that he may have lost the election.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.

Video of Trump’s appearance at the holiday reception on Tuesday was streamed live on Facebook by an attendee, the Associated Press news agency reported.

During the holiday season, Trump also went through the list of baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

“It is certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like it, “Trump told the group, adding,” I call it a rigged election, and I always will.

As Trump continues to rally supporters around the idea that the election was illegitimate, Republicans in Georgia, where there are two run-off elections on January 5 that will determine which party controls the US Senate, are increasingly concerned. more than Trump voters failing to show up. vote next month.

To complicate matters, Trump supporters are aggressively calling on Georgian voters to “boycott” the elections. Lawyers Sidney Powell, who briefly worked on Trump’s post-election legal team, and Lin Wood held a rally on Wednesday where they not only asked voters to boycott the run-off, but also called for imprisonment of Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp, accusing him of being an accomplice. in the alleged “fraud”.

“As far as I’m concerned, lock him up,” Wood said.

“Lock him up!” Chants erupted in reference to Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) Lin Wood and Sidney Powell’s alternate reality electoral fraud conspiracy event. pic.twitter.com/nks8r4FZU2 – The recount (@therecount) December 2, 2020

Confusing matters even further, the Republican National Committee is organizing a rally on Saturday with Trump and the two Republican senators for their re-election next month, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.