Trump plays golf in Florida as Covid relief hangs in the balance – Times of India

Trump plays golf in Florida as Covid relief hangs in the balance
PALM BEACH: After throwing a grenade that threatens to detonate a massive Covid relief and government funding bill and force the government to shut down amid a pandemic, the president Donald trump spent his Christmas Eve golfing in Florida.
Failure to agree on the bill could deny checks to millions of Americans on the brink.
Trump had no events on his public program on the first day of his winter vacation Thursday, but visited his palm beach golf club, where he was spotted by CNN cameras on the links. Reporters received no details of his schedule for the day, but said, “As the holidays approach, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American people. His schedule includes many meetings. and appeals. ”
Trump’s departure came as Washington was still reeling from his surprise eleventh-hour demand that a year-end spending bill that leaders in Congress had spent months negotiating is giving most Americans for $ 2,000 Covid relief checks – far more than the $ 600 members of his own party. agreed to. The idea was quickly rejected by House Republicans in a rare Christmas Eve session, leaving the proposal in limbo.
The bipartisan compromise was seen as a done deal and won wide approval in the House and Senate this week after the White House assured GOP leaders Trump was backing him. If Trump refuses to sign the deal, which is tied to a $ 1.4 trillion government funding bill, it will force the federal government to shut down, in addition to delaying aid controls and ending aid unemployment benefits and protection against evictions in the midst of the most difficult period of the pandemic.
It was a final middle finger thrown at Republicans by a raging president after his Nov. 3 defeat to the president-elect. Joe biden and trying to come up with increasingly outrageous new plans to try to overturn the results of a Democratic election. He was encouraged by allies like his lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who accompanied the president to Florida on Air Force One.
Trump’s anger was focused, in part, on Congressional Republicans who he said did not sufficiently support his quest to delegitimize Biden’s victory by launching unsubstantiated allegations of mass voter fraud before the Congress does not meet to count the votes of the electoral college on January 6.
In Florida, Trump continued to complain about the results, complaining to members that he was denied the election and expressing his frustrations over the year-end spending bill.
“At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was wondering why the Republicans aren’t up to arms and arguing over the Democrats stealing the rigged presidential election?” Trump tweeted after returning to his private club in Mar-a-Lago. “Especially in the Senate,” they said, “where you helped 8 senators win their races.”
“I’ll never forget!” he wrote in another,
The statements underscored concerns that Trump would blow up negotiations to punish lawmakers for what he sees as their insufficient loyalty to support.
Trump has provided no credible evidence to support his electoral demands, which have also been refuted by a long list of officials, from former Attorney General William Barr to Republican governors, judges and local election administrators.
Meanwhile, the nation continues to turn as the coronavirus spreads, with record infections and hospitalizations and more than 327,000 dead. And millions of people are now facing the prospect of spending the holidays alone or struggling to make ends meet without adequate income, food or shelter thanks to the economic toll of the pandemic.
To mark the holidays, President and First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a pre-recorded video message in which they wished Americans a Merry Christmas and thanked first responders and members of the military.
“As you know, this Christmas is different from years past,” said Ms. Trump, who focused on the acts of “kindness and courage” that the pandemic had inspired.
Trump praised the vaccine doses currently being administered and thanked officials. “It truly is a Christmas miracle,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Democratic House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to salvage year-end legislation to try to prevent a shutdown. Democrats will recall House lawmakers in Washington for a vote Monday on Trump’s $ 2,000 proposal, though she would likely die in the GOP-controlled Senate. They are also considering a vote Monday on an interim measure to at least avoid a federal shutdown and keep the government running until Biden’s inauguration on January 20.
In addition to relief checks, the Covid bill that was passed would establish a temporary additional allowance of $ 300 per week without a job, provide a new round of grants for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and the money for schools, and would provide money for health care providers. and to help distribute the Covid vaccine.
