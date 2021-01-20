Trump pardoned Silicon Valley engineer who stole trade secrets from Google

President Donald Trump Wednesday pardoned Anthony Levandowski, former engineer at Google and Uber and self-driving expert condemned to 18 months in prison in August 2020 for stealing trade secrets from Google.

Levandowski was the pioneer of self-driving car technology at Google and made millions. He left the company to found Otto, a self-driving truck start-up that he sold to giant Uber in 2016 for an estimated $ 680 million. A year later, Google Waymo’s autonomous car unit Uber sued alleging that Levandowski had taken thousands of Google files with him, including confidential product designs, before he left.

The companies finally came to an agreement when Uber offered Waymo nearly $ 250 million in stock and agreed not to infringe the company’s intellectual property.