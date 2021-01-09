World
Trump, one of America’s most incompetent presidents: Biden – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden said President Donald Asset was the “most incompetent“presidents of The history of the United States.
Avoiding issues relating to removal or removal from office within the remaining 12 days, Biden said the fastest way to impeach Trump was with his inauguration on Jan.20.
“I have been saying for over a year that he (Trump) is not fit to serve”, Biden said. “He is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America and so the idea that I think he shouldn’t be removed from office yesterday is not the issue.”
“The question is what happens with 14 days left or 13 days left and I think 81 million people stood up and said it was time for him to go and the US Senate voted 93-6 to confirm that we should be sworn in. We were duly elected, so I think it’s important that we continue to get him removed from office “, Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
“The fastest way to make that happen is for us to take an oath on the 20th. What happens before or after that is a judgment that Congress has to pass, but that’s what I do. look forward to him stepping down, ”the president-elect said.
Biden said Trump had clearly demonstrated and surpassed “even my worst notions” about him.
“He has been an embarrassment to the country, has embarrassed us around the world, not worthy, not worthy to hold this position,” Biden said.
“If we were out for six months, we would have to move everything to get him removed from office, remove him again, try to invoke the 25th Amendment whatever it took to get him removed from office.” But I’m now focused on taking control. President and Vice-President on the 20th and to move our agenda forward as quickly as possible, ” Biden said.
Asked about Trump not attending the inauguration, Biden said it was one of the few things the two had ever agreed on.
“It’s a good thing he didn’t show up,” Biden told reporters.
The President-elect, however, said outgoing Vice President Mike Pence was welcome to attend the inauguration in January.
“I think it’s important that we can stick to what has been historical precedents on how and under what circumstances an administration changes and therefore whether Mike – if the vice president is welcome, I would be honored to have him there and move forward in the transition, ” Biden said.
Answer a question, Biden says he hasn’t spoken to Pence.
