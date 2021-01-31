Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator

PIERRE, SD (AP) – Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to quit the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state’s preeminent politician, Late. John Thune, for challenging Trump.

Thompson, a retired rodeo announcer and broadcaster, watched Trump’s calls for supporters to come to Washington to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory and he saw the consecutive assault on the United States Capitol on January 6. But as Congress tries to hold Trump accountable for his actions, Thompson sees an agenda to ban the former chairman from politics and bring the party back to establishment figures such as Thune, the second GOP leader in the Senate.

“We were tired of the way things were going, we were tired of the political responses and the rotation,” Thompson said.

Thune was among the Republicans who condemned the insurgency on Capitol Hill, calling it “horrible” and pledging to “hold those responsible to account.” But like most of his GOP colleagues, the senator signaled last week that he was not talking about Trump.

All but five of the Republican senators voted against holding an impeachment trial. While their votes weren’t enough to stop the upcoming trial, the tally was a rapid drop in discussions of Trump’s punishment. It’s easy to find the political motivations behind their decision in small towns in South Dakota, where voters still loyal to Trump will decide to send Thune back to the Senate next year.

While Republican leaders in Washington flirted with Trump’s punishment, many of their constituents never dreamed of it. They believe in baseless claims by Trump and his right-wing allies that the election was stolen and that the mob that stormed Capitol Hill was goaded by anti-fa activists. They see the attempt to blame Trump for the murderous siege as a simple attack on a presidential establishment that Republicans have never accepted.

There was no widespread election fraud, which several election officials across the country, including former Trump attorney general William Barr, have confirmed. The Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia, key battlefield states crucial to Biden’s victory, have vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Almost all of the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two dismissed by the Supreme Court, which includes three judges appointed by Trump.

The story continues

“I think this whole impeachment business is a joke,” said David Buchanan, the president of a small Bible school in South Dakota who proudly displayed a Trump flag on his house. “They are just trying to destroy President Trump. They see him as a threat.

Buchanan is among those who would like to hear Republicans undertake a more robust defense of Trump. Instead, most have argued that an impeachment trial is unconstitutional, not that Trump is blameless for the riot.

Buchanan said he was frustrated to hear Thune on the radio counter Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud.

“What we are seeing is the destruction of the United States of America as it was created,” he said.

Deep skepticism about mainstream media coverage and a belief in an alternative narrative is ingrained in these views – now a defining characteristic of Trump’s most ardent supporters, even those who once trusted the news.

Brie Korkow, 37, from Pierre who runs a family rodeo business, loved to research political issues on a debate team at the university. But recently she has given up on any hope of trusting the national media and is struggling to know what to believe. She trusts her local newspaper, but feels even national media fact checks are unreliable.

“It’s like being able to find the truth about something,” she said. “With social media, it’s almost impossible.”

While unsure of what really happened on Capitol Hill, Korkow believes Trump’s election demands helped spark the insurgency. But, echoing Republican senators, she believes an impeachment trial will only sow discord. She hopes the Senate will “just let the past be over.”

Additionally, at the end of Trump’s four-year tenure, Korkow says she was no longer shocked by Trump.

But Republican lawmakers can still feel its sharp punches. When Thune disputed the baseless allegations of electoral fraud, Trump declared the senator’s “political career over” and suggested that GOP Governor Kristi Noem, a fan favorite of Trump, take on a main challenge in 2022. She s ‘is quickly withdrawn from the Thune challenge next year.

However, talking about a primary is not dead.

A private Facebook group called “Primary John Thune in 2022” has attracted more than 3,000 members. One of them, Bruce W. Whalen, said Thune’s refusal to support Trump’s fraud claims has fueled interest.

“We cannot understand as South Dakotans why Thune, (Sen. Mike) Rounds and (Rep. Dusty) Johnson cannot see what we are seeing,” he said.

Whalen had considered traveling to Washington for the Trump protest, convinced that Thune, whom he called “never-Trumper”, was letting the election steal. As Whalen watched a crowd of Trump supporters attack the Capitol on television, he almost instantly remembers being convinced that they were, in fact, anti-fa activists. Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascists and is a broad description of far-left militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at protests and other events.

Whalen, who in 2006 had enough GOP backing to represent the party in a statewide congressional race, now sees Trump’s impeachment trial as “lofty charges they try to criticize him with.”

In the meantime, some longtime Republican figures are frustrated by their senator’s reluctance to condemn Trump.

“He deserves to be condemned,” said David Volk, former state treasurer.

Volk has observed a shift to the right in Republican politics over the years that has resulted in widespread support for Trump. While he thinks Thune won’t have much trouble getting re-elected, Volk believes Noem made sure Trump’s policies continued in the state.

“There are a lot of people who would like to see this go away, Trump go away,” he said. “But there is no way to make him go.

Others, like Tom Barnett, former head of the state bar, have quit the Republican Party. Last year he changed his party affiliation after 50 years with the GOP, saying he could no longer support officials who would not resist Trump.

He said Trump “didn’t just rob the party, he ruined it.”