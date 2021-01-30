Trump left sanctions minefield for Biden

It was one of Joe Biden’s few concrete campaign promises on foreign policy: he would join a nuclear pact his predecessor had torn apart as “horrible” and “the worst deal ever.” But in order to achieve this goal, is Biden prepared to declare that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not a terrorist organization?

How about lifting US sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran, who is accused of financing proxy militias in the Middle East? Or will Biden remove the sanctions aimed at Iranians who tried to interfere in US elections?

Thanks to President Donald Trump’s imposition of these and other sanctions against Iran, such questions are sure to torment Biden and his aides as they seek a path to the 2015 nuclear deal. L The president’s team is at a political stalemate: they must exercise caution before rolling back the thicket of sanctions Trump left behind, but Iran insists that most, if not all, of they must be eliminated before the agreement can be relaunched. Already Republicans – and even some Democrats – are signaling that they intend to fight Biden every step of the way. And while Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that tackling Iran’s nuclear program is a “critical first priority”, others in the administration have refused to put a deadline on the return to the nuclear deal.

For now, career U.S. government workers involved in the sanctions policy have been considering what steps to take to revert to the deal, a U.S. official said. They plan to submit their ideas to Biden’s new political candidates, including Rob Malley, a foreign affairs veteran who Biden appointed as special envoy for Iran.

So what will Biden do? Here are the basic outlines of the debate:

The critical role of sanctions in the Iran deal

The 2015 deal with Iran was reached after years of US and international sanctions that hit the economy of the Islamic Republic and internal political changes made a deal more viable. The deal, which seven countries negotiated, lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in exchange for severe restrictions on its nuclear program.

The story continues

However, the nuclear deal left in place many other US sanctions against Iran, such as those related to the Islamist regime’s support for terrorism, its ballistic missile program, and human rights violations. Many US sanctions are particularly powerful because they apply to non-US entities that would otherwise want to do business with Iran.

Trump took office complaining that the nuclear deal was too narrowly focused and that its provisions had not lasted long enough. He pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 – then reimposed nuclear-related sanctions while stacking new sanctions on other fronts, such as those targeting the Iranian regime’s corruption or its support for terrorist activity. Overall, the sanctions have hit the Iranian economy hard, which has also been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the departure of the United States, Iran has also taken measures that put it out of compliance with the agreement, notably by enriching uranium to 20% purity. Iranian leaders say they will revert to honoring the deal once the United States lifts its sanctions – ideally reverting to the 2016 status, they say. But Biden has indicated he wants Iran to return to compliance first before lifting sanctions.

A political trap for Biden

during his recent confirmation hearing In front of the senators, current Secretary of State Antony Blinken got a taste of the criticisms that await Biden if he decides to lift the Trump-era sanctions. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) mentioned not only Iran’s support for terrorism, but also its harsh treatment of LGBTQ people as reasons not to abandon the regime.

Blinken has indicated he is prepared to maintain some of the sanctions. “The nuclear deal was one thing, but to continue and even strengthen our ability to push back and deal effectively with Iran’s egregious behavior, including in the area of ​​terrorism, was something we had to and should do,” he said. he declared.

Blinken added, however, that “an Iran that possesses a nuclear weapon… risks acting with even more impunity than it already does. So I think the first thing to do is put that back in the box. “

Cruz is not the only lawmaker to be wary of the nuclear deal. Several Democrats, including the current main Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, opposed the deal when it was negotiated under Barack Obama’s administration.

A Republican Senate aide said lawmakers skeptical of the deal would likely oppose many, if not all, of Biden’s attempts to ease sanctions. They will also monitor how the administration applies the sanctions it decides to maintain. One area of ​​concern is how the Biden administration defines goods that fall under “humanitarian” exemptions from sanctions, the aide said.

“If they lift the sanctions, I could see new sanctions go through Congress,” the aide predicted. “We will be watching closely any sort of deal or understanding they make with the Iranians.”

Biden will certainly face pressure from Israel and some Arab states to maintain as many sanctions as possible against Iran. Already, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated he will oppose attempts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which he fought fiercely during the Obama years. Common concerns over Iranian activity have helped improve relations between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors in recent years, with some Arab countries agreeing to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel.

People who worked in the Trump administration say the new president shouldn’t lift any of the sanctions because the nuclear deal isn’t worth reviving. On the contrary, they argue that the Trump team gave Biden a gift by putting the Iranian Islamist regime under such intense pressure.

“Don’t give up,” said Len Khodorkovsky, the State Department’s former senior adviser on Iranian policy. “The only way to get a positive movement out of Iran is to increase the pressure.”

Supporters of the deal point out, however, that Trump’s strategy has failed to push Iran into talks towards a tougher deal. Tehran has also not stopped other behaviors that have upset the United States and its allies, such as supporting militias outside its borders; it’s also closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon today than it was when the United States was in the deal.

“Is it worth the political capital you would have to spend to lift the sanctions?” Yes. The nuclear deal was working, ”said Mary Kaszynski, deputy director of policy at the Plowshares Fund, a nuclear security advocacy group.

What’s so complicated about Trump sanctions?

The Trump administration’s numerous rounds of sanctions against Iran have addressed everything, foundations controlled by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at sole proprietorship of steel and aluminum.

While Trump administration officials have insisted that the main goal is to stop Iran’s external aggression, critics have argued that the policy is in fact to bring down the regime, while making it more difficult for another president to restore the agreement.

Former U.S. officials expect Iranian negotiators to demand, above all, that Biden end sanctions on major industrial sectors – oil in particular – that have squeezed the country’s cash flow.

From there it can come down to the details of each sanction action.

Take the September 2019 administration sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran. Sanctions were imposed under counterterrorism authorities, but some experts and former officials question the logic behind this designation. They note that the bank was already subject to other US sanctions and that all the Trump administration did was make it more difficult to move humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, to Iran via the bank.

How Biden deals with Trump’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization could be another flashpoint.

Although few dispute that the IRGC, an elite military unit accused of being behind the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq, engaged in malicious activities, it was already subject to other US sanctions. The question might come down to whether the Trump administration correctly used the designation “foreign terrorist organization” given that it had in the past been applied to non-state actors, and not to a foreign government body.

That being said, Biden is likely to maintain sanctions such as those imposed on Iranian groups – including the IRGC – accused of attempting to interfere in the 2020 US election. These entities, the Trump administration said, tried to “sow discord among the electoral population by disseminating disinformation online and carrying out malicious influence operations aimed at deceiving American voters. “

What is the end of the game?

Former US officials say it is possible that Biden’s final decisions may result in a mixed picture: Non-nuclear sanctions with a solid legal basis will remain in place, while other sanctions – such as some that appear to be aimed at destroy the nuclear deal – will probably be scrapped.

Biden’s team could also take a phased approach: offering limited sanctions relief in return for initial actions by Iran to roll back its recent nuclear advances as a first step towards a full return to the deal by the two countries.

There is pressure to act quickly. On the one hand, the Iranian presidential election, scheduled for June, could bring to power a radical government opposed to the nuclear deal.

But when asked for comment, a State Department official said the process of returning to the deal would take longer than many advocates might wish.

“Iran is a long way from returning to compliance, and there are many steps in the process that we will need to assess,” the official said in a written statement. “Our first order of business will be to consult with Congress and our allies on the way forward.”