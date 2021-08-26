Trump lawyers sanctioned by US judge in ‘frivolous’ election lawsuit

Judge: Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other Trump lawyers should have verified the former president’s false allegations of electoral fraud.

A US judge has sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers for former President Donald Trump who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a written decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated the former Republican president electoral fraud claims more carefully before bringing a “frivolous” legal action.

Parker dismissed Michigan’s lawsuit last December and has now formally called on professional disciplinary bodies to investigate whether Trump’s lawyers should have their lawyer’s licenses revoked. The judge ordered lawyers to attend classes on the ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims.

“This trial represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” Parker said in his ruling, adding that the case “was never a case of fraud – it was about undermining people’s confidence in our democracy. and degrade the judicial process to do so. “

Judge’s disciplinary action against Trump’s lawyers is latest turning point in ongoing political saga generated by former president false statements that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from him by fraud.

A special committee in the US House of Representatives requested documents from the White House and other US agencies on Trump’s communications leading up to and included the January 6 riot by Trump supporters on the US Capitol- United.

The committee is seeking information on what happened on January 6 and “the former president’s knowledge of the election results and what he communicated to the American people about the election,” according to a letter from the President. representing Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, who chairs the House Inquiry.

Meanwhile, following Trump’s lead, Republicans in Texas are looking to follow other Republican-led states with new state laws restricting the ballot and creating ways to overrule election results.

Democrats who boycotted the state legislature for six weeks argued the law is designed to suppress the vote while Republicans said it was necessary to protect the integrity of the election.

In Michigan, the federal judge said Powell, Wood and other lawyers who worked with them “flouted their oath, flouted the rules and tried to undermine the integrity of the justice system along the way.”

Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Reuters news service.

Wood said on social media platform Telegram that he “had nothing to do with” the lawsuit and that he would appeal.

Trump’s lawyer Lin Wood, who held up a Bible at a press conference challenging the 2020 election results, tried to distance himself from unsubstantiated legal claims filed in Michigan [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Powell represented Trump’s campaign when the former president tried to overturn last November’s U.S. presidential election in court.

Her campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at a press conference on Nov. 19 that electronic voting systems had transferred millions of ballots to Biden. Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting machines, Powell continued for defamation.

In a decision written last December, Parker said Powell’s allegations of electoral fraud were “nothing but speculation and conjecture.”

Powell claimed in a court hearing last month that she carefully considered her allegations of voter fraud before proceeding, and that the only way to test them would have been a trial or hearing on the evidence gathered. His co-counsel has repeatedly requested such a hearing of the evidence.

Beginning in January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other government attorneys called on the judge to discipline Trump’s lawyers, saying they filed a frivolous complaint full of typos and errors. factual and should be held accountable.

“I am pleased to see that the court ensured that lawyers who perpetuated baseless arguments in court are held accountable,” Nessel said in a statement Wednesday.

“I appreciate the unequivocal message [the judge] sends with this decision – those who pledge to respect the Constitution must answer for abandoning this oath. “

Parker on Thursday ordered Trump’s lawyers to reimburse election officials for the costs of defending the trial – an amount to be determined by the judge in the coming months.