Trump is gone, Trumpism lives on

SYDNEY, Jan.21 (IPS) – Impeachment or no impeachment, Trump is out of the White House. Trump goes with a 34% approval rate, far behind the 60% of his predecessor Barack Obama. A majority, 54%, said Trump should be removed from office before Jan.20, according to a new CNN poll, for his role in the events of January 6, when Trump instigated his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Battle for the soul of America

“Has America lost its soul?” Asked Peter Singer, the famous philosopher of ethics and morals. More than 70 million, or 47% of Americans voted for Trump. With 21,000 votes in three key states, Trump would have defeated Biden.

Anis ChowdhuryTrump lies shamelessly. He is proud to play with the system to avoid paying taxes. It incites racial hatred and violence, even degrading the families of those who gave their lives for America. It celebrates white supremacists as patriots and shows no empathy for the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. He ignores science and shows neither respect nor tolerance towards his opponents.

The list goes on. Most importantly, he undermined the country’s highest office by abusing it to promote his person and his business interests.

Yet so many Americans ignored Trump’s immorality and voted for him in an election Biden said was an “battle for the soul of America“. Trump not only got the highest votes ever for a sitting president, but even increased his votes by more than five million from 2016.

What caused this moral or ethical divide in America? Why has Biden failed to win half his soul? America’s faults run through the middle, due to decades of growing wealth and income inequality.

Wealth inequality

Between 1990 and 2020, as American billionaires increased their wealth from 1,130%, the median wealth of the United States increased by only 5.4%. As the combined net worth of America’s 614 billionaires increased by $ 931 billion during the pandemic, the seven-month “ turbocharged ” inequality from mid-March, a week after Trump declared a national emergency .

The United States has not had a decent income or redistribution of wealth at least since the 1960s. From 1963 to 2016, the lowest 10% of Americans went from having no assets at all to debt of US $ 1,000. Meanwhile, the families of the richest 10% have increased their wealth fivefold. Even more shocking, the families of the richest 1% increased their wealth by a factor of seven between 1963 and 2016.

Income inequality

For most American workers, real wages barely budged for decades despite low unemployment at certain times. For example, average real wages in Trump’s later years had roughly the same purchasing power as they did 40 years ago. Average real hourly earnings in March 2019 were $ 23.24 in 2019 dollars, corresponding only to the long-standing peak of March 1974, and only about US $ 3 above the level of the early 1960s.

In addition, wage gains in recent decades have towards the highest paid workers. Since 2000, the average weekly wage of workers in the lowest tenth of the earnings distribution has increased by 3% (in real terms) while real earnings in the top tenth have increased by 15.7% to reach US $ 2,112 per week – nearly five times the low tenth average (US $ 426). Real wages have increased less or decreased in the middle and bottom of the distribution, while real 90th percentile wages increased for the entire labor force from 1979 to 2019.

Income disparities by race, color, sex and ethnicity are even worse. At the 90th percentile, wage growth was much higher for white workers and lower for black and Hispanic workers. In contrast, the average (50th percentile) and lower (10th percentile) wages have increased less (eg for women) or decreased in real terms (eg for men).

Work insecurity

These inequalities of income and wealth cannot be explained by skills or education levels, either by including benefits, or by looking at total compensation, or by modifying the price deflator (adjustments for inflation). Rather, they are due to political decisions that have reduced the influence of most workers to achieve faster wage growth.

One is job insecurity, as admitted by Alan Greenspan in his testimony in the Senate of 1997: “The atypical limitation of pay increases has been… mainly the consequence of greater insecurity among workers”, partly attributable to “domestic deregulation”. The situation has worsened since then.

A 2016 study confirmed that the US labor market has become “more treacherous”. The rise of the “odd-job economy” is still “too weak to affect the entire workforce”. The causes run much deeper: job creation has been inconsistent and often insufficient, while new jobs are generally lower than their predecessors.

The 2017-2019 triennium was marked by growth in employment and a fall in unemployment. Yet 6.3 million workers – aged 20 and over – were displaced from their jobs. Only about 65% of those who lost their long-term jobs were able to find a similar one after three years, and many earn less.

Deeper discomfort

Growing inequalities and insecurity are the result “of a stubborn dependence of decision makers on markets to do the work of government, and of racism and sexism, sometimes enshrined in law, which blinds policy makers to the ‘injustice and in the economic sense’, as Heather boushey note in his recent IMF blog. The growing monopoly power of corporations and the growing financialization of the economy, with a concomitant rise in the rentier class, have not only led to polarization, but also fundamentally weakened the US economy.

The generous tax cuts received by businesses since the 1980s buy back stocks, fatten obscene executive packagesand pay dividends instead of reinvesting to boost productivity and create more decent jobs.

America’s economic problems run deep: “In early 2020, even before the pandemic hit the United States, manufacturing jobs were at a standstill and factories laid off workers for four of the six months of the year. March ”, according to the wall street journal.

Trump’s trade war with China also failed to reduce the overall US trade imbalances which continued to grow, reaching a record US $ 84 billion in August 2019. US importers turned to them. goods from Vietnam, Mexico and other countries, but the trade deficit with China has increased. amid the pandemic where it was at the start of the Trump administration.

Trump still a hero!

But Trumpism is likely to stick around, although his approval ratings just before leaving office are among the worst since Gallup began to regularly follow Presidential endorsement from the 1940s. Equal to Jimmy Carter, Trump still outperforms Harry Truman’s 32%, George W. Bush’s 31%, and Richard Nixon’s 24%.

The CNN poll is party-biased – almost all Democrats (93%) supported Trump’s impeachment by January 20, while only 10% of Republicans thought the same. Among Republicans, his approval rating has remained largely positive even after the deadly attack on the US Capitol; nearly nine in ten Republicans approve of Trump’s professional performance.

End Trumpism

So ending Trumpism will need more than impeaching Trump. Bidden-Harris’s agenda must include the fight against Republican confidence Theodore Roosevelt as well as Democrat Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and social agenda to tackle America’s deep-rooted socio-economic malaise that is undermining its democracy.

Teddy Roosevelt faced the bitter struggle between capital and labor in 1901, threatening to nationalize the coal mines and settle in favor of labor. He took on JP Morgan, then the most powerful financier, just six months after starting his presidency. He was a hunter, but devoted some 200 million acres to national forests, reserves and refuges for wildlife as part of his “Square Deal” of national programs.

Teddy couldn’t be intimidated by corporate capital. He was a conservative, who launched far-reaching progressive reforms and started the conservation movement. He rose above party politics and did what he thought was right for America as a whole.

He broke away from the Republican Party when he became more conservative and challenged his Republican successor William Taft in the 1912 election after Taft broke his promise of progressive reforms.

Teddy’s fifth cousin, FDR, led the US economy out of the Great Depression with his ambitious New Deal, defying fiscal conservatism and pressure from Wall Street. He redefined the impact of the federal government on the lives of Americans.

His vision of global institutions laid the foundation for the post-war golden age that spanned nearly three decades. He also stood firmly against the European colonial powers to advance the decolonization agenda.

