Trump is delaying a plan to speed up vaccines for White House staff.

President Trump said Sunday night that he would delay a plan for senior White House officials to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the coming days.

The change came just hours after The New York Times reported that the administration was quickly planning to distribute the vaccine to its staff at a time when first doses are usually reserved for high-risk health workers.

Mr Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus in October and recovered after being hospitalized, also hinted that he would receive the vaccine himself at some point in the future, but said he did not intend to do so immediately.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine a little later in the program, unless it is specifically necessary,” Mr. Trump tweeted, hours after a spokesperson for the National Security Council defended the plan. “I asked for this adjustment to be made. I am not supposed to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing it when the time is right. Thank you!”