Trump is delaying a plan to speed up vaccines for White House staff.
President Trump said Sunday night that he would delay a plan for senior White House officials to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the coming days.
The change came just hours after The New York Times reported that the administration was quickly planning to distribute the vaccine to its staff at a time when first doses are usually reserved for high-risk health workers.
Mr Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus in October and recovered after being hospitalized, also hinted that he would receive the vaccine himself at some point in the future, but said he did not intend to do so immediately.
“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine a little later in the program, unless it is specifically necessary,” Mr. Trump tweeted, hours after a spokesperson for the National Security Council defended the plan. “I asked for this adjustment to be made. I am not supposed to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing it when the time is right. Thank you!”
It was not immediately clear why Mr. Trump had decided to change his policy, or whether he had even known about it in advance. But White House staff who work closely with him had been told they were due to receive injections of the coronavirus vaccine soon, two sources familiar with the distribution plans said.
The goal of distributing the vaccine in the West Wing was to prevent other government officials from falling ill in the final weeks of the Trump administration. The hope was to eventually distribute the vaccine to everyone who works in the White House, one of the people said.
The number of doses allocated to the White House or the number of doses needed was not clear, because many staff had already tested positive for the virus and recovered. While many Trump officials have said they are eager to receive the vaccine and will take it if offered, others have said they fear sending the wrong message by giving the impression that members Trump’s staff were skipping the line to protect a president who has already recovered from virus and boasted that he is now “immune”.