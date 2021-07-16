World
Trump: I would not have used the military to illegally take control of the government – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Asset insisted on Thursday that he would not have used the military to illegally take control of the government after his electoral defeat. But he suggested that if he had attempted a coup it wouldn’t have been with his top military adviser.
In a lengthy statement, Trump responded to revelations in a new book detailing General Mark Milley’s fears that the outgoing president will stage a coup in his final weeks in office. Trump said he was “not in the coup d’etat” and that he had “never threatened or spoken to anyone about a coup by our government.” At the same time, Trump said that “if I were to carry out a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is” Milley, the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The mere mention of a coup was a startling remark from a former president, especially one who stepped down under the cloud of a violent insurgency he helped spark on the United States Capitol in January in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. . Since then, the FBI has warned of a growing threat of local violent extremism.
Despite such concerns, Trump maintains his grip on the Republican Party. He was meeting with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and stepped up his public agenda, holding a series of rallies for his supporters across the country in which he continues to spread the lie that last year’s election left him been stolen.
His comment on a coup followed a new report from “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Washington Post reporters, Pulitzer Prize winners Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The book reports that Milley was shaken by Trump’s refusal to give in in the weeks following the election.
According to the first snippets released by CNN and the Post on Wednesday before it was published, Milley was so concerned that Trump or his allies might try to use the military to stay in power that he and other senior officials crafted a strategy on how they could block it _ even coming up with a quit plan, one by one.
Milley also reportedly compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler when he came to power.
“It’s a Reichstag moment,” Milley reportedly told his assistants. “The Gospel of the Führer.”
Milley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Milley had previously spoken out against the military’s involvement in electoral politics, especially after being criticized for joining Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square for a church photo op shortly after. that the square was violently cleared of demonstrators.
Trump, in the statement, mocked Milley’s response at this point, saying it helped him realize that his senior military adviser was “certainly not the kind of person I would speak with a ” stroke “”.
The book is one of a long list published in the coming weeks examining the chaotic final days of the Trump administration, the January 6 insurgency, and the outgoing president’s refusal to accept the election result. Trump has spent hours interviewing numerous writers, but in recent days has released a series of statements challenging their reporting and criticizing the involvement of former staff.
There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims that the election was somehow “stolen” from him. State election officials, Trump’s own attorney general, and numerous judges, many of whom Trump-appointed, have dismissed the claims of massive fraud. Trump’s own cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency called the 2020 election “the safest in American history.”
Trump remains a dominant force in Republican politics, as evidenced by McCarthy’s visit on Thursday to the former president’s summer residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump and McCarthy were due to spend their meeting discussing the upcoming special election, record-breaking fundraisers from Republicans and Democrats they see vulnerable in the 2022 midterm election, according to someone familiar with the agenda who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting. McCarthy had previously met Trump in January at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Meanwhile, Republicans eyeing White House their own offers don’t cross Trump, who remains popular with many GOP voters.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, replied “no comment,” when asked if he thought Trump’s statement was appropriate for a former president. A member of Senate Armed Forces Committee and an army veteran of two combat tours in Iraq, Cotton declined to comment again when asked if he wanted to criticize Trump’s remark.
“I think he has a right to say what he means,” said Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when asked if he was comfortable with a former president, even hypothetically considering the idea of a coup.
“You know, Donald trump speaks for himself and he always has, “said Cruz, another potential White House candidate in 2024.
