Trump gave the WHO a list of requests. Hours later he was gone.

Experts said it was easy to see why, in the face of Mr. Trump’s withdrawal and his efforts to deflect blame for the pandemic, Dr. Tedros chose not to negotiate.

“It was a huge backlash, and it was inevitable,” added Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University law professor and longtime WHO adviser who also reviewed the list. “It was not a negotiation. It was blackmail.

The State Department did not directly address the proposed terms, but said it had acted in good faith in requesting the necessary changes. “At a critical time when WHO leaders have had the opportunity to rebuild trust among some of its critical Member States, they have chosen a path that has done just the opposite and demonstrated its lack of independence from to the Chinese Communist Party, ”Mr. Bremberg, the US Ambassador to Geneva, said in a statement.

The World Health Organization did not comment. Several current and former Trump administration officials and Western diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose private conversations.

The US list was the product of months of growing irritation with Dr Tedros, whom senior administration officials deemed too quick to praise China or frame the outbreak in a Beijing-friendly manner. Dr Tedros, for example, announced in January that China would share biological samples with the world. But he refused to speak when China never kept that promise.