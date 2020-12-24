World
Trump forgives former campaign chairman Manafort and his partner Roger Stone – Times of India
PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump Wednesday granted pardons to former campaign chair Paul Manafort and former councilor Roger Stone, sweeping aside the most significant convictions in the long-running Russia election inquiry.
Trump also granted a pardon to Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Trump, taking advantage of a constitutionally granted right only to the president, has issued two groups of pardons in as many days, and more are expected as Trump faces the end of his presidency on January 20.
The announcement came just after Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida for the holiday season, with Jared Kushner on the Air Force One flight with him.
In total, Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to 26 people and commuted some or all of the sentences of three more people. Commutation removes the sentence but leaves the sentence in place.
Particular interest in Trump has attacked the results of US Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, a case that Trump has repeatedly dismissed as a political witch hunt .
Reacting to Wednesday’s pardons, Republican Senator Ben Sasse, in a six-word statement, said: “It’s rotten to the bottom.”
In addition to Manafort and Stone, Trump pardoned two other major figures in the Russia investigation, former national security adviser Michael flynn and former councilor George Papadopoulos.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which tried to prosecute Manafort in New York City for mortgage fraud and other alleged crimes, said it would continue to appeal his case, which was dismissed on dual criminality grounds.
“This action underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the people of New York as alleged in our indictment, and we will continue to pursue our appeals,” said Danny Frost, spokesperson. office floor.
THE FIGURES FROM THE RUSSIAN SURVEY
Manafort’s pardon spared the longtime Republican agent from serving most of his 7-1 / 2-year prison sentence.
Manafort, 70, was among the first in Trump’s inner circle to face charges brought by Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Manafort worked on Trump’s White House campaign for five months in 2016. In 2018, Trump called him a “brave man” for failing to cooperate with federal authorities.
Evidence from the Russia investigation indicated that Trump intended to encourage Manafort “not to cooperate with the government,” according to Mueller’s report.
In a statement relayed by his lawyer, Manafort expressed his gratitude to Trump.
“Mr. President, my family and I humbly thank you for the presidential forgiveness you have granted me. Words cannot fully express how grateful we are,” he said.
Andrew Weissmann, a senior Mueller deputy who oversaw the special advocate’s prosecution of Manafort, noted that Manafort had served around two years of his sentence and that property seized in civil forfeiture proceedings would only be not allowed.
“So there are always consequences for Paul Manafort, they are just not commensurate with the serious criminality of which he was convicted and pleaded guilty,” Weissmann told CNN.
Stone was convicted in November 2019 by a Washington jury for lying under oath to lawmakers also investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump commuted his sentence in July, a day before Stone began serving a three-year and four-month sentence. Stone, in a statement, thanked Trump for “completely erasing the criminal conviction I was subjected to in a Soviet-style show trial on politically motivated charges.”
Charles Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign donations.
In an unusual twist, the man who pursued Charles Kushner was Chris Christie, now the former governor of New Jersey, who also served as Trump’s adviser.
Christie was quoted by CNN as saying that the Charles Kushner case was “one of the most disgusting and disgusting crimes” that he has pursued.
During the case, Charles Kushner admitted to bashing his brother-in-law, who had cooperated with prosecutors, by hiring a prostitute to have sex with him in a motel room and then uploading a secretly recorded video of meeting the man’s wife, Charles Kushner’s full sister.
A pardon in practice grants a full legal pardon for a federal crime, thereby removing any remaining jail time, probation terms, or unpaid fines. It also relieves the person of the potential consequences of a felony conviction, such as being banned from voting, running for public office, and possessing a firearm.
