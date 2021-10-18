Trump files legal action to block publication of Capitol riot files

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency is searching for Trump’s White House documents in U.S. archives.

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in U.S. court on Monday to try to prevent the U.S. Congress from obtaining White House files on the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Trump is challenging President Joe Biden and the United States National Archives’ decision to turn over his presidential files to the House of Representatives select committee on January 6, which demanded them.

In the lawsuit, Trump says the House committee’s request “is almost unlimited in scope” and is looking for unreasonably unrelated documents to date.

Thousands of pro-Trump supporters gathered in Washington on January 6, 2021 for a “stop the theft” rally to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Many broke into the United States Capitol. , looking for members of Congress and vandalizing the premises. More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the riots.

President Biden decreases to assert “executive privilege” on behalf of its predecessor and instead supported the House inquiry.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege on many clearly privileged documents requested by the committee,” Trump’s court record said.

Executive privilege is a controversial legal doctrine that some presidents, including Trump, have sought to use to shield their White House activities from public view. US courts have historically interpreted presidential claims of executive privilege narrowly.

The Jan.6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a host of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan.6 in a bid to stop Biden’s certification of victory.

Trump is asking the court to declare the committee’s request for documents invalid and unenforceable.

Meanwhile, the House committee investigating January 6 is due to meet on October 19 to advance criminal contempt charges against a former senior political adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon has refused to comply with a subpoena – a legal request – from the committee to be questioned and provide documents.

Bannon’s attorney told the committee he would not be sitting for an interview because the former president would assert “executive privilege” over his contacts with the former aide.

Members of Democratic-led House Committee have made it clear that they are determined to enforce subpoenas issued to several Trump aides and a dozen people involved in organizing his January 6 rally which turned violent.

“This potential criminal contempt referral – or will be a criminal contempt referral of Steve Bannon – is the first blow over the arc,” Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans on the committee, told CNN. October 17.

“It says to anyone who comes before the committee, ‘Don’t think you’re going to be able to walk away and we’ll forget about you. We’re not, ”Kinzinger said.

The representative of the committee chairman, Dennie Thompson, sent a letter to Bannon’s lawyer last week, warning that the “willful denial” of the committee’s summons constitutes “a violation of federal law,” the newspaper said. The Washington Post.

Much of the information the committee requests from Bannon relates to discussions with members of Congress, Trump campaign officials and “other private parties … who could not be excluded by a claim of privilege,” Thompson said. in the letter.