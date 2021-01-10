Trump, Covid-19, UK: Your Monday Briefing

Kadia Goba, Axios: Capitol Police came over the speaker to say there had been a breach. You walk into this marble building, it seems sacred to the people who work there. You just don’t think of the intruders having access to this part of the building.

Marcus DiPaola, independent: This guy takes me by the shoulder and he says, “Who do you work for?” I say to myself: “I am a freelance photographer.” He says, “Have you ever worked for CNN?” And then he pulled me out of the way, and he charges.

Zoeann Murphy, Washington Post: At around 10 a.m., I returned to my hotel, passing through those crowds of drunken Trump supporters in the lobby. I go back to my room and that’s where I started to understand the enormity of what had happened.

Robert Moore, UK ITV: I went to sleep around 3 or 4 in the morning and got up a few hours later. What surprised me was the level of interest in Europe, and Britain in particular, in the events here. This is considered a fundamental story, which shatters the myth of the stability of American democracy.

