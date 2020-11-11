Trump, Covid-19, Terrorism: Your Thursday Briefing
We cover the last of the american election, weakness of Underfunded health system in Egypt and how the pollsters were wrong, again.
Trump’s unsavory post-election practices
When Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko declared an unlikely overwhelming victory in an election in August, the United States and other Western countries denounced what they called a shameless defiance of voters.
But a few months later, President Trump and several of his supporters are borrowing from M. Lukashenko playbook by declaring Mr. Trump the winner of an election – despite all evidence to the contrary. The Times called on officials from every state, representing both political parties. None reported major voting problems, in a categorical rejection of Mr. Trump’s account.
Mr. Trump’s actions place him among other anti-democratic leaders such as Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia. Experts warn that it risks “creating a new model” for like-minded populists in Europe and elsewhere.
Biden’s political agenda: President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team prepares several sets of policy proposals, including the ambitious agenda set out in its winning campaign, while acknowledging that it may need to be scaled back in recognition of a divided government.
Call me maybe: Along with the leaders of France and Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been included in Mr Biden first round of calls – closely followed by Prime Minister Micheal Martin, in a clear nod to the President-elect’s ties with Ireland.
Broken promises amid Egypt’s testing crisis
Six years ago, at the start of his presidency, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi pledged to put improving health care “at the heart” of his agenda. But it didn’t work like that, in a country where military needs always come first.
The pandemic has exposed chronic weaknesses in Egypt’s underfunded public health system and Mr. el-Sisi’s regime, where a tiered system of privilege rewards a powerful army – often to the detriment of a population of increasingly poor. At first, hospitals struggled, doctors went on strike, and Egypt quickly had one of the highest death rates in the Arab world.
“Buying weapons and vanity megaprojects have been his priorities, even during the pandemic,” said an Egyptian researcher. “And it diverted scarce government resources from the critical needs of the Egyptian people.”
In numbers: In the region, Egypt’s testing rate, at 953 tests per 100,000 population, exceeds numbers only in countries in crisis like Yemen and Syria, and is far behind the rate in Iraq, Jordan and even Libya. torn apart by war.
Quote: “People tend to believe that the pandemic is over,” said Dr Pierre Nabeth of the World Health Organization. “It is an alarming situation because in fact the winter season is starting.”
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
South Africa open its borders to all international travelers, even as the number of new coronavirus cases increases in parts of the country.
The executive arm of the European Union proposed a “European Health Union” with the aim of coordinating a patchwork of Covid-19 measures across the bloc and centralizing responses to the pandemic.
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States hit an all-time high of 61,964 Tuesday, and daily new cases jumped to 139,000 for the first time.
With coronavirus cases soaring in New York City, the state will set limits at private indoor and outdoor gatherings statewide, while gyms, bars and restaurants must close daily at 10 p.m.
The Continent’s Growing Terrorism Concerns
Tuesday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris to discuss counterterrorism measures as a result of attacks in their countries. The meeting, analysts said, was as much about the national political concerns of the two leaders – Mr Macron hopes to ward off far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the upcoming elections – as it is about the fight against terror.
Mr. Kurtz yesterday announced radical new legislative proposals as part of a broader crackdown on Islamist terrorism, notably by allowing courts to extend the sentences of convicted terrorists and by instituting a new criminal offense for those who “create the breeding ground” for terrorism.
France’s concerns persist. A explosion injured at least two people in a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during a ceremony organized by the French consulate on Wednesday. The attack came at a time of heightened tensions between France and a number of Muslim countries.
Mozambique: United Nations called for investigation of reports of many beheaded in northern Mozambique, where Islamist insurgents have stepped up a brutal campaign against civilians.
Black voters helped Biden win. Now what?
When President-elect Joe Biden thanked black voters in his victory speech for saving his campaign and vowed to return the favor, not everyone cheered. Above, a bar in Atlanta during the speech.
Over two dozen interviews, African-American voters said they expected the administration to prove its sincerity by addressing racial inequalities. The pressure on Mr Biden may be even greater due to the recent summer of protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
Here is what else is happening
Princess Diana: A quarter of a century after the princess admitted her infidelity in a landmark interview with Martin Bashir, the reporter faces new charges of unethical behavior to get the scoop. The BBC announced that it open an independent investigation in the claims.
Myanmar Elections: the Daw Aung San Suu Kyi group won even more seats in parliament than in 2015, when the government struck a power-sharing deal with the military. Many voters from ethnic minorities were prevented from voting.
Hong Kong: China forced the ouster of four pro-democracy lawmakers, effectively silence the Hong Kong Legislative Council. The rest of the opposition vowed to resign in protest.
Jeffrey Toobin: The star journalist and commentator announced on Twitter that he was fired from the New Yorker, after exposing oneself to colleagues during a professional video call last month.
Instantaneous: Above, couriers in Beijing preparing to make deliveries. In the weeks leading up to Singles Day in China, the mega-shopping event, couriers joined strikes and demonstrations to draw more attention to their low wages and grueling working conditions.
The reprieve of the fig tree: In Kenya, a darling 100-year-old tree slated for removal to make way for a new expressway will survive see another day after a reaction from environmentalists in Nairobi.
Lives lived: Natan Zach, an Israeli poet who helped revolutionize Hebrew poetry by rejecting the formality of his more established contemporaries in favor of simple or even straightforward verses, deceased at 89 last week. Here is two of his poems in translation.
What we read: This Artnet article on a recent botched art restoration. Alexandria Symonds, an editor, writes that she has launched a Google alert for “botched art restoration, which sometimes pays dividends” – like this week.
Now a break from the news
Bake a pie, fly a kite, try yoga. Anyway, our At home collection will show you how.
And now for the Back Story on …
How the US pollsters got it wrong
Lisa Lehrer, who writes the newsletter On politics, spoke with Charles Franklin, the director of Wisconsin’s best-known political inquiry, to explain why the polls were wrong, yet again. This transcription was extract from the original.
Why did pollsters have such a hard time finding Trump supporters?
I don’t think he’s the ‘shy Trump’ voter as we understood him, because people wouldn’t admit they are voting for him.
I’m more inclined to think that we’re seeing a phenomenon of a fairly small segment that consistently refuses to do investigations, which are quite anti-press, anti-polling, and in many ways, anti-conventional political engagement. They can also be people who, in fact, are not strongly identified with the Republican Party.
The Times has conducted a large number of polls this cycle which many of the same problems. We’re not blameless either. Is there a better way for the media to use the poll?
We may be looking for clues of problems that are different from those we have actually experienced. To quote a former secretary of defense, it is always the unknown unknowns rather than the known unknowns. Although we have tried to find sources of the error, we were unable to do so.
Are you concerned about the reputation of polls, especially in an environment where the president has politicized polls?
The obvious and not false impression is that the poll has had a very bad year. This means that for the next four years at least, we’ll be talking as we do today about what went wrong with the polls.
