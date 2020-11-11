Trump, Covid-19, Terrorism: Your Thursday Briefing

But a few months later, President Trump and several of his supporters are borrowing from M. Lukashenko playbook by declaring Mr. Trump the winner of an election – despite all evidence to the contrary. The Times called on officials from every state, representing both political parties. None reported major voting problems, in a categorical rejection of Mr. Trump’s account.

Mr. Trump’s actions place him among other anti-democratic leaders such as Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia. Experts warn that it risks “creating a new model” for like-minded populists in Europe and elsewhere.

Biden’s political agenda: President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team prepares several sets of policy proposals, including the ambitious agenda set out in its winning campaign, while acknowledging that it may need to be scaled back in recognition of a divided government.

Call me maybe: Along with the leaders of France and Germany, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been included in Mr Biden first round of calls – closely followed by Prime Minister Micheal Martin, in a clear nod to the President-elect’s ties with Ireland.