Trump could get big ‘bonus’ shares in new social media company – Times of India
NEW YORK: Donald trump‘s social media the company will receive tens of millions of dollars in free shares into a new publicly traded entity if it functions well, handing the former president perhaps billions of dollars in paper wealth based on Stock price, according to a file filed Tuesday with security regulators.
Document says Trump’s social media company aims to challenge Twitter and Facebook will be able to exercise warrants convertible into 40 million shares of the new listed company over three years. The exact number will depend on the level of trading of the company’s shares during that period, with the maximum number only granted if they are trading at least $ 30 a share or more for an extended period.
The free shares in his company would come on top of nearly 90 million shares worth perhaps billions more.
“Trump and his fellow shareholders could walk away with a very big paycheck,” said Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor specializing in initial public offerings, although he warned the stock could plunge. “At some point, the company has to make a profit and given the competitive nature of the media industry, that might be overkill. ”
Trump launched his new company, Trump Media & Technology Group, last week as he unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social” to compete with Twitter and other social media that have banned it. following the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.
TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly traded company through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, whose sole objective is to acquire a private company and to have it go public.
Digital World stock plunged 30% on Tuesday to close at $ 59.07. It had traded over $ 100 last week when Trump’s social media company announced it would merge with it.
Still, the closing price implies that Trump’s free shares, if granted in full, would be worth $ 2.4 billion, although that valuation is far from certain. Ritter warned that if Trump’s free shares were issued, they would dilute existing shareholders, weighing on the share price.
The free shares are in addition to the roughly 87 million shares TMTG will also receive, according to Ritter’s calculations when the merger was announced last week. At current prices, this stake would be worth an additional $ 5.1 billion.
The sharp drop in Digital World shares on Tuesday is a reminder to investors of the risks of investing in SPACs, companies whose shares have a record of rise and fall.
Even with the new case, investors are still largely in the dark about Trump’s new company. He gave few details on who exactly will be running the day-to-day operations and no financial figures.
IPO expert Ritter said the valuation of the Trump company was remarkable given that the company has disclosed so little and has virtually no assets.
“But he obviously has a big brand that is potentially worth billions of dollars,” he said.
Regardless of Trump’s stake in the new company, he couldn’t sell his shares right away. A “lock-up” provision described in the file indicates that it would not be allowed to sell until at least five months after the merger.
Trump is listed as chairman of TMTG.
The document recognizes the “controversial nature” of a company associated with Trump and his family.
And he says he’s taking action in case Trump runs for president again. He said the new company structures Trump’s “ownership and position” in a way that eliminates the need for disruptive changes if Trump decides to run for public office or be convicted of a felony.
