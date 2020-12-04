Trump campaign challenges more than 100,000 votes in Georgia

A retrial is the latest in a long line of challenges by Trump against the US election results, most of which have been rejected.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed yet another lawsuit aimed at overturning election results in the United States, the campaign said on Friday, this time contesting more than 100,000 votes in the state of Georgia.

The new lawsuit, filed by the Trump campaign and the Georgia Republican Party, alleges that “massive irregularities, errors and potential fraud” have taken place in the state.

It is the latest in a long line of court challenges that Trump has filed since the Nov. 3 contest resulted in the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who garnered a total of 306 constituency votes against 232 for Trump.

Biden won in Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, with less than 15,000 votes, a victory margin of 0.02 percentage point. It was the first time the state had addressed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.

In a statement Friday, the Trump campaign said his trial in Georgia would include affidavits from local residents alleging fraud.

“What was tabled today clearly shows that there are literally tens of thousands of illegal votes cast, counted and included in the tables that the Secretary of State is about to certify,” Ray S Smith III, senior counsel for the Trump campaign, said in the statement.

The campaign said the lawsuit would challenge more than 100,000 votes.

“The massive irregularities, errors and potential fraud violate Georgia’s electoral code, making it impossible to know with certainty the real outcome of the presidential race in Georgia,” the lawyer said.

Georgian officials have already recounted the votes twice and local media reported they were almost done with a third recount.

They have denied allegations of widespread electoral fraud or irregularities – and have repeatedly said that recounts confirm Biden won the state.

The Trump campaign challenge comes as Georgian Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler prepare for the second round of the US Senate election. Republicans must win both to retain their majority in the Senate.

If Democrats win both contests, which will be decided in a Jan.5 vote, the 100-seat chamber will be split evenly between Republicans and Democrats. Any tie in an equally divided Senate will then be decided by US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after taking office.

Al Jazeera reported Republicans on Friday expressed concern that the Trump campaign’s claims that “rigged” election results could reduce runoff turnout in Georgia.

A woman applauds lawyer Lin Wood during an election results press conference in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, December 2, 2020 [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Two attorneys supporting Trump, Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, have expressed doubts about the integrity of the U.S. electoral system.

“We are not going to allow ourselves to go back to the voting booth,” Wood said at a rally earlier this week in Atlanta, where he repeated a series of denied electoral fraud allegations.

“They didn’t win your vote… Why would you come back and vote in another rigged election?”