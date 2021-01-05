Trump bans Alipay and 7 other Chinese apps
WASHINGTON – President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Alipay, the payment platform owned by Ant Group, and WeChat Pay, which is owned by Tencent.
The move, two weeks before the end of Mr. Trump’s term, could help lock in his administration’s tougher stance on China and is likely to put Beijing further at risk. But defining the scope of the order and its application would likely fall to the new Biden administration, which has not clarified whether it will attempt to enact Mr. Trump’s bans, creating uncertainty over the decision’s effectiveness. .
The decree, released Tuesday evening, will ban all transactions with “persons who develop or control” the applications of Alipay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay, WPS Office and their subsidiaries after a period of 45 days.
In the order, the president said China has used “mass data collection” to advance its economic and national security agenda, and the targeted applications put Americans at risk.
“The United States has assessed that a number of Chinese connected software applications automatically capture vast areas of information from millions of users in the United States, including sensitive personal information and private information,” says the prescription. “At present, action must be taken to deal with the threat posed by these Chinese connected software applications,” he wrote.
The executive order is the Trump administration’s latest escalation against China. Under Mr. Trump, the White House increased tariffs and waged a trade war. He has also targeted Chinese-owned social media services, saying they provide a channel for Chinese espionage and pose a national security risk to the American public. Last fall, the Trump administration issued decrees banning two other popular Chinese-owned social media services, TikTok and WeChat.
But these two prohibitions have become tangled in dispute, and the services continue to operate in the United States. This raises the question of whether U.S. courts will issue an injunction to also end Mr. Trump’s latest bans on Chinese services.
At a briefing Tuesday night, a senior Trump administration official said he still expected to win in these court cases, and that the court challenges to the TikTok and WeChat orders centered on the rights of the First Amendment, which probably wouldn’t be meaningful. concern with payment platforms and other applications affected by the last order.
The senior official also said the Trump administration had not been in contact with the Biden administration over the order. The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tencent declined to comment. Other Chinese tech companies affected by the order did not immediately comment.
The scope of the order may be limited, since the vast majority of users of the affected applications reside in China. Alipay users, for example, are typically required to have a China bank account and a Chinese cell phone number. Samm Sacks, a cybersecurity policy and digital economy specialist in China with think tank New America, said many apps included in the decree were unlikely to process a lot of data belonging to citizens. Americans.
Still, the restrictions could weigh heavily on Chinese Americans who travel between countries or use the services to stay in touch or do business with contacts in China.
The measure could also block President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has indicated that he wants to recalibrate US policy towards China while continuing to pressure the country on certain issues.
“The executive order will take effect under Biden’s watch,” Ms. Sacks said. “Even if his team doesn’t buy the risk to national security, order will be politically difficult to unroll without looking like a concession to Beijing. I see the order as a last-minute fuss to try to tie Biden’s hands.
The new order instructs the trade secretary to identify the type of transactions that will be affected in 45 days. It also directs the secretary to identify and take appropriate action against other applications, and to make broader recommendations on how the United States should develop a program to control the flow of American personal data to adversaries. foreigners, the senior Trump administration official said. The official said the order was not intended to prevent Chinese companies from paying their employees in the United States.
In a statement, Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, said he had ordered his department to start promulgating the orders, “including identifying prohibited transactions related to certain Chinese connected software applications.”
“I support President Trump’s commitment to protect the privacy and security of Americans against threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.
The executive order came as the Trump administration and members of Congress too lobbied the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday remove the three big Chinese public telecommunications companies from the stock market.
The stock exchange had canceled its initial plan, announced last week, to remove the companies from the list on Monday evening in order to comply with an administration decree aimed at stopping US investments in companies linked to the Chinese military.
Alan rappeport and David McCabe contribution to reports.
