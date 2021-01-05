Trump bans Alipay and 7 other Chinese apps

Tencent declined to comment. Other Chinese tech companies affected by the order did not immediately comment.

Business and Economy Update January 5, 2021 at 1:06 p.m. ET

The scope of the order may be limited, since the vast majority of users of the affected applications reside in China. Alipay users, for example, are typically required to have a China bank account and a Chinese cell phone number. Samm Sacks, a cybersecurity policy and digital economy specialist in China with think tank New America, said many apps included in the decree were unlikely to process a lot of data belonging to citizens. Americans.

Still, the restrictions could weigh heavily on Chinese Americans who travel between countries or use the services to stay in touch or do business with contacts in China.

The measure could also block President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has indicated that he wants to recalibrate US policy towards China while continuing to pressure the country on certain issues.

“The executive order will take effect under Biden’s watch,” Ms. Sacks said. “Even if his team doesn’t buy the risk to national security, order will be politically difficult to unroll without looking like a concession to Beijing. I see the order as a last-minute fuss to try to tie Biden’s hands.

The new order instructs the trade secretary to identify the type of transactions that will be affected in 45 days. It also directs the secretary to identify and take appropriate action against other applications, and to make broader recommendations on how the United States should develop a program to control the flow of American personal data to adversaries. foreigners, the senior Trump administration official said. The official said the order was not intended to prevent Chinese companies from paying their employees in the United States.

In a statement, Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, said he had ordered his department to start promulgating the orders, “including identifying prohibited transactions related to certain Chinese connected software applications.”