World

Trump asks court to let him dodge rape accuser trial – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 10 Less than a minute

NEW YORK: President Asset urged a federal appeals court to rule that he is considered a government employee under a law that would allow him to avoid a libel suit by E Jean Carroll, a columnist who claims he raped her he two decades ago.
Trump on Friday asked the court to overturn an October district judge’s finding that presidents are not covered by the Westfall Act of 1988, which protects government employees from personal lawsuits for related actions to their official duties.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 10 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Longtime Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni declared election winner

2 hours ago

Countries are bracing for the impact of more contagious viral variants.

5 hours ago

Thousands of Hondurans advance on foot in a caravan bound for the United States

5 hours ago

March for Life asks supporters to stay home this year

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button