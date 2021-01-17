World
Trump asks court to let him dodge rape accuser trial – Times of India
NEW YORK: President Asset urged a federal appeals court to rule that he is considered a government employee under a law that would allow him to avoid a libel suit by E Jean Carroll, a columnist who claims he raped her he two decades ago.
Trump on Friday asked the court to overturn an October district judge’s finding that presidents are not covered by the Westfall Act of 1988, which protects government employees from personal lawsuits for related actions to their official duties.
