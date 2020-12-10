World
Trump announces normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize their relations, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, marking the fourth Arab-Israeli deal in four months.
As part of the deal, the United States will recognize Morocco’s claim to the disputed region of Western Sahara.
As his term comes to an end, Trump said Israel and Morocco will restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and the possible opening of embassies.
U.S. officials said it would also include joint overflight rights for airlines.
The White House said Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI agreed in a conversation that Morocco “will resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”
The United States will also recognize the country’s claim to Western Sahara, Spain’s former territory in North Africa that has been a long-standing dispute that has confused international negotiators for decades, the White House said in a statement. communicated.
Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel as the administration seeks to expand its “Abrahamic Accord” framework, which began this summer with an agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.
Bahrain and Sudan followed suit and administration officials also attempted to Saudi Arabia in the group.
“The president reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the sole basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the territory of Western Sahara and as such, the president recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara, “the White House said.
