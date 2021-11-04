World
Trump: analyst who helped Trump-Russia case arrested – Times of India
WASHINGTON: ONE Russia analyst who provided information for a research dossier used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been stopped by US authorities as part of an ongoing investigation by a special advocate, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Igor Danchenko is the third person, and the second in two months, to face charges before Special Advocate John Durhaminvestigation into the origins of the investigation into Russia.
Danchenko served as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy paid by Democrats to examine Russia’s ties to Donald Asset during the 2016 presidential campaign. The research was used by the FBI when it requested and received surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.
Both the case and the Durham investigation are politically charged. Trump’s Justice Department named Durham as Trump claimed the investigation into campaign ties to Russia was a witch hunt and pointed to the case, some of which remains unsubstantiated or has been discredited, as evidence of ‘an unfair investigation.
But the case played no role in launching the Trump-Russia inquiry and special advice Robert mueller ultimately found questionable links between Trump’s campaign and Russia, but not sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges. Democrats viewed the Durham investigation as politically motivated, but the Biden administration has not stopped it.
It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face. But it would be Durham’s third criminal action, after a September indictment of a cybersecurity attorney accused of making a false statement to the FBI and a guilty plea last year from an FBI attorney who admitted to having modified an e-mail.
Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle confirmed Danchenko’s arrest, first reported by The New York Times.
Igor Danchenko is the third person, and the second in two months, to face charges before Special Advocate John Durhaminvestigation into the origins of the investigation into Russia.
Danchenko served as a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy paid by Democrats to examine Russia’s ties to Donald Asset during the 2016 presidential campaign. The research was used by the FBI when it requested and received surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide.
Both the case and the Durham investigation are politically charged. Trump’s Justice Department named Durham as Trump claimed the investigation into campaign ties to Russia was a witch hunt and pointed to the case, some of which remains unsubstantiated or has been discredited, as evidence of ‘an unfair investigation.
But the case played no role in launching the Trump-Russia inquiry and special advice Robert mueller ultimately found questionable links between Trump’s campaign and Russia, but not sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges. Democrats viewed the Durham investigation as politically motivated, but the Biden administration has not stopped it.
It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face. But it would be Durham’s third criminal action, after a September indictment of a cybersecurity attorney accused of making a false statement to the FBI and a guilty plea last year from an FBI attorney who admitted to having modified an e-mail.
Justice Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle confirmed Danchenko’s arrest, first reported by The New York Times.