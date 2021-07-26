Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

Federal officials say Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, secretly lobbied the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Former President Donald Trump 2017 President inauguration committee pleaded not guilty on Monday and said he was “100 percent innocent” of charges he secretly lobbied the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Thomas barracks, 74, wearing a black mask to protect against the coronavirus, first appeared in federal court in Brooklyn, days after being released on $ 250 million bail following his arrest in California. His lawyer pleaded in his favor.

“As you can imagine, the system is working. I think what you will find is that over time you will all see that I am 100 percent innocent, ”Barrack said as he left the court.

Prosecutors said Barrack used his decades-long friendship with Trump to influence Republican politics, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

Prosecutors said Thomas Barrack had bragged to contacts in the Emirates that he could help them gain influence with the Trump administration [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

At the time, the UAE was in a tense diplomatic conflict with Qatar. Prosecutors said that, among other things, Barrack provided UAE government officials with information on how senior U.S. officials viewed the dispute. A group of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, launched a blockade against Qatar in mid-2017.

Prosecutors said Barrack had bragged to his contacts in the Emirates that he could help them gain influence with the then new administration, even as he sought an ambassadorial post in the Emirates. United Arab Emirates or special envoy to the Middle East.

Federal officials said Barrack broke the law by not revealing his ties to the US government.

A Los Angeles magistrate on Friday approved a $ 250 million bail deal negotiated between Barrack’s attorneys and federal prosecutors. The arrangement required Barrack to abandon passports and submit to electronic surveillance. He also imposed a curfew.

Barrack is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misrepresentation during a June 2019 interview with federal agents.

Barrack, who has an electronic ankle bracelet to comply with surveillance requirements, plans to live in Aspen, Colorado, pending trial, his attorneys have said. He also pledged to only fly on commercial flights. It is subject to a curfew and various other restrictions, including limits on financial transactions and bans on communicating with officials in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In an indictment unsealed last week, federal prosecutors charged three people – Barrack, his former employee Matthew Grimes and UAE businessman Rashid al-Malik of failing to register as lobbyists and for using their influence to advance UAE foreign policy in the US.

Courtroom sketch of Thomas Barrack standing next to his attorney Matt Herrington in the courtroom of US trial judge Sanket Bulsara during his arraignment hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, new York [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

Prosecutors said Grimes, 27, and al-Malik, 43, had served as intermediaries to the UAE leadership and were also indicted in the indictment with seven counts.

Grimes also appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, where his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

But al-Malik is on the run. He fled the United States three days after an April 2018 interview with law enforcement, authorities said. He is believed to live somewhere in the Middle East.

Barrack was an informal advisor to Trump’s campaign in 2016 before becoming the chairman of the inaugural committee.

The indictment against Barrack made no allegations of wrongdoing by the inaugural committee or Trump.

A preliminary hearing for Barrack and Grimes was scheduled for September 2, when a trial judge rather than a trial judge will preside over what has been described as a conference call.