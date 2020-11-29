Trump adviser Kushner and his team travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Seeking to end the rift in the Gulf region, Kushner will meet with the Qatari Emir and the Saudi Crown Prince, according to US media.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and his team will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week for talks aimed at resolving the dispute between neighboring Gulf countries, according to U.S. media.

A senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Sunday that Kushner was scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in the Saudi city of Neom, and the Emir of Qatar, the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. country in the coming days.

Kushner looks forward to persuading the Saudi and Qatari leaders to reconcile and reach agreement on a number of issues, Axios reported, citing US officials.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations and imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar in 2017, accusing Doha of “supporting terrorism” and issuing a list of 13 requests.

Qatar has rejected the allegations and demands and accused the blockade countries of attacking its sovereignty.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien earlier this month declared that resolving the Gulf crisis was a priority for the administration and that it was possible that this could happen before Trump stepped down in January.

A senior Saudi official last month reported that there had been progress in attempts to resolve the more than three-year-old dispute, saying Riyadh was “determined to find a solution”.

“We continue to be ready to engage with our Qatari brothers and we hope that they are equally committed to this engagement,” said Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“But we have to address the quartet’s legitimate security concerns and I think there is a way towards that” with a solution “in the relatively near future,” he said.

Earlier this month, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said there were no winners in the Gulf crisis and that Doha hoped it ended “in any time”.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner (left) meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (right) during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [File: Saudi Press Agency via Reuters]

US envoys to the Middle East Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook will join Kushner, along with Adam Boehler, chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Reuters and Axios reported.

Kushner and his team have helped negotiate normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan since August. Officials have said they would be keen to advance other such deals before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, US media reported.

U.S. officials believe that pushing Saudi Arabia into a deal with Israel would prompt other Arab countries to follow suit. But the Saudis do not appear to be close to making such a historic deal, and officials have focused in recent weeks on other countries, with concern over Iran’s regional influence a uniting factor.

Kushner’s trip comes after the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran on Friday by unidentified assailants. Western and Israeli governments believe that Fakhrizadeh was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.

Days before the murder, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Saudi Arabia and met MBS, said an Israeli official, during what was the first publicly confirmed visit by an Israeli leader. Israeli media said they were joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The landmark meeting highlighted how opposition in Tehran is driving a strategic realignment of countries in the Middle East.

MBS and Netanyahu fear Biden will adopt policies on Iran similar to those adopted under the US presidency of Barack Obama, which strained Washington’s ties to its traditional allies in the Middle East.

Biden has said he will join the international nuclear pact with Iran that Trump abandoned in 2018 – and work with his allies to strengthen its terms – if Tehran resumes strict compliance first.

The official said Kushner met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah at the White House last week. Kuwait is seen as essential in any effort to resolve a three-year rift between Qatar and the blockade countries.