Trump administration officials died when Pfizer offered months ago to sell more doses of the vaccine in the United States.

Before Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine proved to be highly effective in clinical trials last month, the company offered the Trump administration the option of blocking supplies beyond the 100 million doses the drugmaker has agreed to sell to the government in a $ 1.95 billion deal over the summer.

As the administration scrambles to try to buy more doses of the vaccine, President Trump plans on Tuesday to sign an executive order “to ensure that the United States government prioritizes the delivery of the vaccine to American citizens before to send it to other countries, ”according to a draft statement and a White House official, although the strength of the presidential decree was not immediately clear.

This included the possibility of expanding the US supply of doses beyond what is specified in existing federal contracts.

The vaccine produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, is a two-dose treatment, which means that 100 million doses are enough to vaccinate just 50 million Americans. The vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization in the United States as early as this weekend, with another vaccine, developed by Moderna, also likely to be approved for emergency use soon.