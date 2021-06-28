World
Trudeau says Pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church’s role in residential schools – Times of India
OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he asked the Pope to come Canada apologize for the Catholic Churchthe role of the boarding school administration for indigenous children, after the remains of nearly 1,000 people were found in anonymous graves near two of the old schools.
“I spoke personally directly with His Holiness the Pope Francis to make him understand how important it is not only to apologize, but to apologize to Indigenous Canadians on Canadian soil, ”Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.
“I know that the leadership of the Catholic Church is researching and very actively engaged in the next steps that can be taken.”
The Cowessess First Nation said Thursday that some 751 unmarked graves had been found at the site of the Marieval residential school in Saskatchewan, just weeks after the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at an old school in British Columbia.
The residential school system, which operated between 1831 and 1996, removed approximately 150,000 Aboriginal children from their families and took them to Christian residential schools, mostly Catholic, operated on behalf of the federal government.
A federal commission report revealed that the residential school system had enacted cultural genocide against Indigenous peoples in Canada.
“I have heard directly from many Catholics across this country who want to see the church play a positive role in this area,” Trudeau added.
Earlier this month, Pope Francis refrained from making a direct apology, but said he was saddened by the discovery of the remains of 215 children and called for respect for the rights and cultures of indigenous peoples.
