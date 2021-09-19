Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canadian election

The last day of the campaign in a tight electoral battle, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the country’s battle against the coronavirus and said Canadians need a government that follows science.

“We don’t need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show leadership in vaccinations and science that we need to end this,” Trudeau said during a campaign shutdown in Montreal on Sunday .

Polls show Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with rival Tories and unlikely on Monday to secure the absolute majority needed to govern without the help of an opposition party to stay in power .

According to a monitoring surveys According to Canadian broadcaster CBC, the Liberals had 31.4 percent support, compared to 30.9 percent for the Conservatives on Sunday. But the Liberals were to win the most seats in parliament and had a three-in-five chance of securing a minority government.

Trudeau, 49, called the vote two years earlier in the hope that his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic would help the Liberals secure the parliamentary majority they lost in 2019. He first took office in 2015.

Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Tory opponents will weaken the country’s battle against the pandemic [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

His initial healthy lead faded amid voter dissatisfaction with the anticipated call. Polls show that neither the liberals nor their right-wing conservative rivals have nearly the 38% public support needed for a majority.

Trudeau, whose government has racked up record levels of debt to fight the pandemic, intends to fly across the country on Sunday, covering some 4,500 km (2,800 miles) in an attempt last minute to collect votes.

“Now we need to choose the right direction for our country: keep moving forward or let the Conservatives take us back,” Trudeau told a crowd of about 200 volunteers at his first event of the day in Montreal.

Vaccination

In contrast, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole plans to spend all day in parliamentary ridings near Toronto, Canada’s most populous city and a hub for any party seeking power.

Conservatives made significant gains at the start of the election campaign after O’Toole, 48, hammered on Trudeau over what he called an unnecessary takeover during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

But in recent days, the Conservative leader has been on the defensive in the face of his opposition to the idea of ​​vaccine warrants. He declined to say how many of his party’s candidates are unvaccinated and Trudeau reminds Canadians of this at every opportunity.

O’Toole described candidate vaccine choice as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are increasingly unhappy with those who refuse to be vaccinated.

Trudeau supports the requirement for Canadians to be vaccinated by plane or train, which the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau pointed out that Alberta, led by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an O’Toole ally, said the province could run out of intensive care unit beds and staff within days amid an increase in infections coronavirus.

Erin O’Toole, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, speaks during a campaign stop in Dundas, Ont. [Cole Burston/Getty Images via AFP]

Kenney has apologized for the dire situation and now reluctantly introduces a vaccination passport and imposes a mandatory work-at-home order two months after lifting almost everyone

COVID-related restrictions.

A Conservative victory on Monday would represent a rebuke to Trudeau, whose opponent has only a fraction of his name recognition. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and nine-year MP.

If Trudeau returns with another minority, he will likely again depend on Jagmeet Singh’s left-wing New Democratic Party.

The NDP is currently third in the polls with 20 percent support, according to CBC.