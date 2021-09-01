Truce reached in Daraa in Syria after months of fighting: reports

A three-day ceasefire came into effect after weeks of intense attacks by pro-government forces against rebels in the city of Daraa.

A three-day ceasefire has been established in the besieged Syrian city of Daraa after weeks of intense attacks by pro-government forces against the rebel-held enclave, local sources told Al Jazeera .

The end of the fighting was announced on Wednesday after Russian generals proposed a new plan that appeared to meet some of the rebels’ demands to involve Russian military police in patrolling Deraa al-Balad – a southern district of the city. of Daraa – while allowing for the first time a security presence of the Syrian army in the stronghold.

The rebels said they accepted the plan while the military said it would give its response on Wednesday to the deal, which also allows the Syrian and Russian flags to be hoisted in the opposition stronghold, but gives Moscow guarantees that army units backed by Iran cannot act with impunity.

Army sources told Reuters news agency that Iranian-backed troops who have surrounded the rebel enclave in the past two months and advanced reinforcements on Monday will be withdrawn under the deal. .

The state-run SANA news agency reported that some rebels started handing over their weapons to Deraa al-Balad on Wednesday. He added that several government-run centers should be opened across the city for other rebels to hand over arms and “sort out” any outstanding issues.

Meanwhile, independent Syrian media outlet Step News said those who refused the terms of the deal would be evacuated to the northwestern province of Idlib. It is the last opposition-held stronghold in the country, home to some three million people, half of whom have been displaced by previous government offensives in various parts of the country.

Elite Syrian forces aided by pro-Iran militias on Tuesday stepped up an offensive against the rebel enclave in a southwestern pocket on the border of Jordan and Israel, according to residents, military sources and the United Nations. ‘opposition.

Fighting escalated earlier this week after the collapse of a Russian peace plan meant to avert an all-out offensive against Deraa al-Balad, the heart of Daraa city that challenged state authority since the surrounding province of Daraa was taken over by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in 2018.

Witnesses and military sources said dozens of improvised missiles were fired at Daraa al-Balad by the pro-Iranian fourth division of the Syrian army, which is backed by local Iranian-funded militias.

Disastrous humanitarian conditions

Daraa al-Balad was the birthplace of peaceful protests against the dictatorial al-Assad regime that erupted a decade ago – amid the pro-democracy uprisings of the Arab Spring – before spreading in response to deadly crackdowns by the security forces and turn into a devastating civil war. .

The army’s latest campaign came amid a spate of attacks over the past 24 hours by remnants of rebel groups against army checkpoints and outposts in Dael, Jasem and other towns in Daraa province, opposition sources and residents said.

A Western intelligence source said several thousand families in towns caught in the crossfire had fled to safer areas near the Jordanian border where the Jordanian army was on alert for a possible new wave of refugees.

The Syrian army said at least four soldiers were killed in ambushes against troops in the towns of Sanameen and Nawa, and that rebel shelling claimed several lives in residential areas.

Earlier this week, UK-based Amnesty International called the Syrian government to end its siege on Daraa al-Balad and allow “unhindered humanitarian access” to the region, where some 20,000 people live in dire conditions.

Residents told the rights group that “only women and children under the age of 15 have been allowed to walk out of the besieged area after being subjected to security checks and ordered to leave their travel cards. ‘identity behind them’.

Others said the stores were almost “empty of all food” with reports without power for long periods of time.

Government forces, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, recaptured Daraa province in 2018, and Moscow assured Israel and the United States at the time that it would prevent Iran-backed militias. encroach on the border area.

This agreement forced thousands of West-backed rebels to hand over heavy weapons, but prevented al-Assad’s forces from entering Deraa al-Balad, whose administration remained in the hands of the opposition.