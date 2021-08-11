Trouble in the land of smiles?

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (IPS) – Could the rise of the youth-led ‘Ratsadon’ movement lead to changes in Thai politics? Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha now faces an ongoing threat as the movement continues to mobilize many people, especially young people, against the government. They broke traditional taboos by opening up new conversations about the monarchy and shaping public discourse to challenge many conservative views in Thai society.

Their main demands are as follows: First, they want the former coup leader and now elected prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down. Second, they want to change the constitution, which was written by a commission appointed by the military during Prayuth’s military rule. Third, they want to reform the monarchy, and article 112 of the Penal Code, known as read majesty act.

According to Tamara Loos, professor of history and Thai studies at Cornell University, the Ratsadon movement is not just about the monarchy, but rather “massive cultural change” away from total submission to established powers.

Young people challenge those in positions of power, from state authorities to parents and teachers. Foreigners see parallels with the “roaring sixties” in the United States and Western Europe.

Supporters of the Ratsadon group believe Thailand can change for the better. They want to shake up the social fabric to decentralize power, reduce inequality and create more opportunities for ordinary Thais.

Ratsadon, which means “common people” in Thai, is run by young Thais – in their twenties and thirties or even younger. Their logo is the three raised fingers of the Hunger Games. The same symbol used by the opposition in Hong Kong and Myanmar.

Months of street protests and calls for reform were seen as an act of defiance against the old power in Thailand. They followed an important political development when the Progressive Future Forward Party was dissolved in February 2020.

Founded in 2018, Future ahead has become popular among young voters. He took a critical stance against the military, monopolies, and the current 2017 constitution, which was written during Prayuth’s military rule.

The Future Forward party came third in the 2019 general election with around 6.3 million votes before being dissolved by the Constitutional Court on February 21, 2020 for violation of “electoral laws” which are still debated. Even the American Embassy in Bangkok sentenced the ban.

Thus, the establishment appears largely intact, thanks to the thick layer of nepotism and Corruption rooted in the Thai system. Prime Minister Prayuth remains in power as opposition calls for the former junta leader to step down have gone unanswered.

Meanwhile, attempts to amend the constitution following the 2014 coup have also failed, stalling in a parliament filled with Prayuth’s allies.

The ongoing protests have given rise to legal proceedings. Nearly 700 protesters have been charged with crimes ranging from agitation to sedition. Of these, a record 103 were charged with the infamous Lese Majesty Act.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) call Thai authorities to end legal proceedings against those exercising their right to freedom of expression and to amend section 112 to bring it into line with Thailand’s human rights obligations under the 1966 International Treaty on Civil and Political Rights.

But public pressure on the government is increasing. The recent wave of COVID-19 epidemics unleashed a new wave of anti-government protests who have seen older political groups return, including some of the Prayuth members former allies.

Only 6% of Thailand’s population of over 70 million have been fully immunized and most of the country, including Bangkok, is on lockdown with a nighttime curfew. Gatherings of more than five people are currently prohibited.

The Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery index ranks over 120 countries and regions on infection management, vaccine deployment and social mobility at the end of each month. Thailand is listed last in the current list.

Prayuth’s government is feeling the hot breath of popular anger and is trying to find a way out. If we are to believe a government disclosed document, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul want to be exempted from any future lawsuits for the fiasco of COVID-19 campaigns.

On the other hand, others are called, like the “Captain” Thamanat, the condemned to heroin General Secretary of the ruling military party Palang Pracharath which appears to be protected by powerful interests.

What does this mean for the anti-government movement? How will all groups reconcile their differences and what threat do they currently pose to the government?

Political commentator Voranai Vanijaka recounts the differences: The royalists are afraid to support the Move Forward Party and the Progressive Movement to remove General Prayuth, because then the monarchy will also be attacked.

People also don’t want to support Pheu Thai because of the shadow of Thaksin Shinawatra and the history of the Red Shirts. The resolution movement tries to put constitutional reform and the 250 senators appointed by the junta back to the center of attention.

But, Voranai says, at the moment, we seem to be content with releasing our frustrations on social media. “We post some really mean stuff about General Prayuth with some really mean hashtags. Then we post some really mean stuff about each other. We then go to bed convinced that we have done our part for democracy, especially if we get a lot of clicks and “like” shares.

“To continue to criticize and condemn the Prayuth regime is not only our democratic right, but it is also a democratic duty of the conscientious citizen. But understand that until we common people can overcome our hatred for each other and break through the barrier, until we can find a unifying actor / factor, General Prayuth will continue to laugh for at least four, if not more. years.”

However, the initially peaceful and playful protests have grown increasingly dark and violent.

“Thais are tired of seeing the same general (and his cronies) in power in a lingering economic malaise”, observed Paul Chambers, political analyst and lecturer at the University of Naresuan in Thailand.

“With the voice of the people increasingly silenced in parliament, more and more people will take to the streets to make their voices heard,” Chambers said. “Repressing them can only be temporary,” he added. “Thai elites will eventually have to make concessions to reformers. The only question is when.”

Jan Servaes was UNESCO Chair in Communication for Sustainable Social Change at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has taught “international communication” in Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, USA, Netherlands and Thailand, in addition to short-term projects at around 120 universities in 55 countries. He is the editor of the 2020 handbook on communication for development and social change.

