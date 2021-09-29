Tropical storm Victor forms in the eastern Atlantic

It has been a dizzying few months for meteorologists, as the onset of the peak hurricane season – August through November – resulted in a series of named storms that quickly followed each other, bringing thunderstorms, floods and storms. destructive winds in parts of the United States and the Caribbean.

The formation of Tropical Storm Victor has occurred Hurricane Sam, which formed last week, continued its slow march across the Atlantic.

The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming increasingly evident. A warming planet can expect stronger hurricanes over time and a higher incidence of more powerful storms, although the total number of storms may decline, as factors such as wind shear stronger could prevent the formation of weaker storms.

Hurricanes also get wetter due to more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; scientists have suggested storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced much more rain than it would have without the human effects on the climate. In addition, rising sea levels contribute to increased storm surges, the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.

Ana became the first named storm of the season on May 23, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm has developed in the Atlantic before the official start of the season on June 1.

In May, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that there would be 13 to 20 named storms this year, six to ten of them would be hurricanes, including three to five major category 3 or more hurricanes in the Atlantic.