Tropical storm Victor forms in the eastern Atlantic
Tropical Storm Victor formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday, becoming the 20th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
In an update Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said Victor was about 540 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
The storm was moving west-northwest at around 13 mph and is expected to continue moving in that direction over the next two days, the center said.
There was no watch or warning in effect, and the storm is not expected to affect land for the next few days, according to the center.
After Victor, there is only one name left, Wanda, on this year’s master list of 21 storm names. If more storms do form, the National Weather Service will switch to a list of additional names, only the third time in history that it has had to. The first dates from 2005.
Last year’s record season saw 30 named storms, including six major hurricanes, forcing meteorologists to travel to use Greek letters to identify the last nine storms.
But in March, citing the confusion among the general public, the The World Meteorological Organization said he would no longer use the Greek alphabet to label storms and instead rely on a additional list of 21 names, starting with Adria, Braylen and Caridad, and ending with Viviana and Will.
“Zeta, Eta, Theta – if you even think of me saying them – having these storms all at the same time was tough,” Kenneth Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said earlier this year. “People mixed up storms. “
As the main list of storm names, the supplemental list does not include names beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y, or Z, which officials say are not common enough or easy to understand in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, the languages frequently spoken in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
It has been a dizzying few months for meteorologists, as the onset of the peak hurricane season – August through November – resulted in a series of named storms that quickly followed each other, bringing thunderstorms, floods and storms. destructive winds in parts of the United States and the Caribbean.
The formation of Tropical Storm Victor has occurred Hurricane Sam, which formed last week, continued its slow march across the Atlantic.
The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming increasingly evident. A warming planet can expect stronger hurricanes over time and a higher incidence of more powerful storms, although the total number of storms may decline, as factors such as wind shear stronger could prevent the formation of weaker storms.
Hurricanes also get wetter due to more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; scientists have suggested storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced much more rain than it would have without the human effects on the climate. In addition, rising sea levels contribute to increased storm surges, the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.
Ana became the first named storm of the season on May 23, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm has developed in the Atlantic before the official start of the season on June 1.
In May, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that there would be 13 to 20 named storms this year, six to ten of them would be hurricanes, including three to five major category 3 or more hurricanes in the Atlantic.
NOAA updated its forecasts early August, predicting 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, by the end of the season on November 30. Victor is the 20th named storm to form this year.
Jesus Jiménez contributed reporting.
