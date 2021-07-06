Tropical Storm Elsa, back over the water, hits Florida

HAVANA (AP) – Tropical Storm Elsa, back over the water but still producing heavy rain over Cuba, is expected to move near the lower Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday extended the existing state of emergency to a dozen counties that span an area of ​​Florida where Elsa is expected to make a quick pass on Wednesday.

Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a sparsely populated natural park. He headed northwest across the island, passing Havana just to the east.

Maximum sustained winds from Elsa strengthened to 60 mph (95 km / h) on Monday evening. Its core was approximately 20 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of Havana and 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Key West, Florida. It was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 km / h).

There were no first reports of serious damage during Elsa’s passage over Cuba.

“The wind is blowing hard and it rains a lot. Water is passing under the door of my house. In the courtyard, the standard is high, but he did not enter the house, ”Lázaro Ramón Sosa, craftsman and photographer who lives in the town of Cienega de Zapata, told The Associated Press by telephone.

Sosa said he saw lawyers fall nearby.

Although Havana missed most of the storm, many people in the capital remained behind.

“For now, I am staying at home. We have to wait until nightfall and see exactly what’s going on, ”Aida Herrera, who lives next to Malecon Boulevard facing the sea, told AP.

Elsa had spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba’s southern coast before heading for land, sparing most of the island significant effects. As a precaution, Cuban authorities had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding due to a storm that has already hit several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to be near the Florida Keys early Tuesday and then pass near or over parts of the west coast of Florida by Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key west to the Dry Tortugas and for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo north to the Ochlockonee River.

Elsa was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season until Saturday morning and caused extensive damage to several eastern Caribbean islands on Friday. As a tropical storm, it resulted in the deaths of one person in Saint Lucia and a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in separate events in the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the first storm with the fifth name on record, said Brian McNoldy, hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.