Troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters who flooded the streets, killing at least two.

Soldiers fired at protesters outside the Sudanese army headquarters, killing two people and injuring more than 80, according to a group of medics, as pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum on Monday after the army staged a coup, arresting the prime minister, suspending the government and declaring a state of emergency.

The casualty figures were reported by the Sudanese Central Committee of Physicians, and other witnesses reported periodic bursts of gunfire around town throughout the day.

The Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information said on facebook that the military forces had “fired live ammunition at demonstrators rejecting the military coup in Khartoum”.

Videos and photos posted on social media and broadcast on TV channels showed protesters barricading roads, waving flags and banners, and burning tires, sending plumes of black smoke across the sky. They blocked the streets with large stones and barbed wire as their processions multiplied. Masked protesters punched jerry cans and drums with sticks, waved tree branches and held their phones to record the unfolding scenes.