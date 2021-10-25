Troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters who flooded the streets, killing at least two.
Soldiers fired at protesters outside the Sudanese army headquarters, killing two people and injuring more than 80, according to a group of medics, as pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum on Monday after the army staged a coup, arresting the prime minister, suspending the government and declaring a state of emergency.
The casualty figures were reported by the Sudanese Central Committee of Physicians, and other witnesses reported periodic bursts of gunfire around town throughout the day.
The Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information said on facebook that the military forces had “fired live ammunition at demonstrators rejecting the military coup in Khartoum”.
Videos and photos posted on social media and broadcast on TV channels showed protesters barricading roads, waving flags and banners, and burning tires, sending plumes of black smoke across the sky. They blocked the streets with large stones and barbed wire as their processions multiplied. Masked protesters punched jerry cans and drums with sticks, waved tree branches and held their phones to record the unfolding scenes.
“The people are stronger,” chanted the demonstrators. “Retirement is impossible,” they insisted, referring to the possibility of returning to the three-decade autocratic regime of President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.
The United States Embassy said on twitter that he had received information according to which the armed forces “were blocking certain areas in Khartoum and its surroundings” and urged its citizens to “take shelter in place”.
Schools, banks and business establishments were mostly closed, witnesses said, as the Sudanese Professionals Association, a pro-democracy coalition of unions and other groups, called for civil disobedience.
Ahmed Abusin, a 27-year-old businessman in Khartoum, said security guards surrounded the airport and major government buildings. Gunshots could be heard, he said, as protesters poured into the streets. There was no internet access and it was difficult to make calls locally, he said, but no restrictions would deter protesters.
“This coup has no support,” Abusin said in a telephone interview.
In the capital, women with colorful veils joined the protests. Some protesters waved the Sudanese flag, while others flashed the “V” for victory.
“We challenge al-Burhan,” said one woman, referring to Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the civil-military council which announced the takeover of power by the army and the start of the state of war. ’emergency.
Protesters, some hissing and screaming, fell on their backs and called for a return to civilian transition.
“We are revolutionaries. We are free, ”they sang in chorus. “We will complete the journey.”
In the town of Omdurman near Khartoum, demonstrators urged their fellow citizens to resist the military. In Port Sudan, in the east, hundreds of demonstrators gathered before embarking on a march chanting “peaceful, peaceful”.
With the internet and telephone networks severely disrupted in an apparent attempt to quell opposition to the military’s actions, many Sudanese citizens abroad have expressed concern.
“Like millions of Sudanese inside and outside of Sudan, I feel disappointed and angry,” Khalid Albaih, a political cartoonist who was about to return to Sudan, said in an interview with Doha, Qatar. He said the Sudanese people were deprived of democratic freedoms.
